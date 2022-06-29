The West of Ireland Registered Pedigree Suffolk Sheep Breeders Club recently held its Club Championships at Claregalway Agricultural Show.

After an absence of three years as a result of the pandemic, breeders were keen to get to the show and exhibit their stock to the public and other breeders again.

Breeders from the club came out in force and the result was a “phenomenal display of pedigree Suffolks which were hugely admired by viewers”, according to the club.

The breeders are to be commended for the quality of the stock presented to Suffolk judge, Alaister Gault of the Forkins Flock in Northern Ireland.

Entries in each class were “impressive, and competition was fierce” between breeders for the top four ribbons, the club added.

After winners had been chosen in each class, judging came down to the final four sheep for the Supreme Champion of the Show.

It was Co. Mayo-based breeder James Cuffe’s home-bred shearling ewe which took the top honours on the day. Reserve on the day went to a newly established young breeder, Caillin Joyce of the Ballintleva Flock in Westport.

The club actively encourages young breeders to join and it was fantastic to see so many of these enthusiastic young breeders competing for the top spots against the well-established flocks in the west.

The Young Handler Class was well subscribed to on the day and Harry Graham of Westside Suffolks took the red rosette with his aged ewe.

Winners in the other classes were Marie Jennings, aged ewe; Charles Hughes, aged ram; James Cuffe, shearling ram; Dylan Hughes, ewe lamb; Caillin Joyce, ram lamb; and best new entrant, Caillin Joyce.

The club would like to congratulate all those who took part in the Championships and who presented such superb stock for the event. The club’s next outing will be its 51st Premier Show and Sale which will take place at Roscommon Mart on August 6.