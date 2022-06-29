Pig farmers are now receiving quotes of €2/kg from a number of processing plants around the country, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

The recent increase in price follows on from an IFA protest campaign at secondary processors and some retail outlets over recent weeks and months.

The series of protests were aimed at securing a price increase for farmers “who have been heamorrhaging massive financial losses for almost a year now”.

Earlier this year some prices were as low as €1.42/kg.

Speaking this morning (Wednesday, June 29), IFA pig chairperson Roy Gallie called on processors who are not yet paying €2/kg to up their price in the coming days.

“Those processors who are not paying €2/kg must do so this week,” Gallie said.

He added: “The situation is critical at farm level, given the financial losses that have accumulated.

“I would encourage all farmers to keep pressure on those primary processors who are lagging for a further increase this week to get €2/kg, which is now available.

However, Gallie argued that even this increased price is “far from breakeven”, and that pig farmers are still losing €35-40/pig sold.

Advertisement

“Further increases must be delivered back to farmers from the marketplace. We hear a lot about the EU’s Farm to Fork plan, but farmers need more money to come from the fork to the farm,” the IFA pig chairperson said.

Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme

In related news, the second Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme (PEPS) is still open for applications, and will remain open until July 11.

A total fund of €13 million is being made available for the voluntary demand-led scheme for pig farmers who commit to meeting certain conditions.

The scheme is funded from Ireland’s EU allocation for exceptional adjustment aid to producers in agricultural sectors that have been impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as announced by the European Commission on March 23.

PEPS2 is open to commercial pig farmers who have produced more than 200 pigs in the period January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 inclusive, who are able to meet the eligibility conditions and commit to the conditionality.