A food distribution company has been left unable to make thousands of deliveries across Ireland and the UK after its computer systems were targeted in a cyber attack.

The cyber attack was so severe that Wiltshire Farm Foods was unable to contact customers to inform them of the disruption or notify them that their delivery would not be coming.

In a statement, Wiltshire Farm Foods said:

“We are very sorry to say that Wiltshire Farm Foods is currently experiencing severe difficulties with our computer systems.

“These problems have been caused by what is known as a cyber attack. Please note that we are confident that no credit/debit card details have been stolen as they are not held on our systems.

“If you are expecting a delivery this week or have other concerns, please contact your local depot.

“Unfortunately, as our systems are not currently working, we will be unable to make many deliveries in the next few days.

“We are also unable to contact customers personally as we do not have access to their telephone numbers.

“We are doing everything we can to recover from this situation as soon as possible.

“Where we are able to take orders, we are only offering deliveries from Monday, July 4, by which time we hope to be back up and running.

“We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience this problem will cause our customers.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods is owned by Apetito and provides a home meal-delivery service which has been cooking and delivering frozen meals for 30 years.