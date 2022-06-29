Pottinger’s new 10-rotor linkage mounted tedder has a 10.70m working width. Each of the rotors on the HIT V 11100 has a 1.42m diameter.

The launch of the new specification, completes Pottinger’s mounted tedder range.

According to the manufacturer, the design has been developed to meet the specific grassland conditions encountered in Ireland.

Significantly, the short three-point headstock of the new tedder places its centre of gravity very close to the tractor.

Pottinger mounted tedder

As a load-bearing element, the front guards increase strength. Pottinger points out that the lattice structure stiffens the bolted tube profiles on the main frame.

This increases the load capacity and the service life of the whole tedder.

All Pottinger HIT tedders feature a pivoting headstock. The new HIT V 11100 is equipped with a ball eye and linkage rod combined with two hydraulic centring cylinders as standard.

The machine is designed to maximise tracking while in operation.

The high centering force of the hydraulic cylinders ensures smooth guidance of the 10 rotors without swaying. In addition, the preload pressure of the cylinders prevents the machine from running ahead when driving downhill.

Each hydraulic cylinder is fitted with a nitrogen accumulator to cushion horizontal movements, while an additional rubber buffer absorbs shocks.

The new HIT V 11100 tedder

Headland movement

When lifting the machine at the headland, the tedder first dips slightly at the linkage rod.

The two hydraulic centering cylinders on the headstock then retract as far as they will go. The tedder glides smoothly into the centre position. The dipping action during lifting also causes the rotors to tilt back.

This ensures that the tines do not scrape against the ground, keeping the forage clean as a result.

The HIT V 11100 only needs a space 3.4m high and 2.99m wide when parked.

Its low centre of gravity ensures enhanced safety during road transport. In the transport position, the two outer rotors on each side are folded through 180°.

An electric transport interlock is available as an option. Warning signs and LED road lights are standard.

The six swept tine arms on each rotor pick up the forage cleanly and deliver a perfect spread pattern due to the ideal spreading angle.

The optional jockey wheel on the pivoting headstock tracks the ground immediately in front of the tine path and responds to each undulation.

As a consequence, the ideal gap between the tines and the ground is maintained; the result is clean forage and conserved sward, according to Pottinger.