Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow warning for potato blight conditions across eight counties in the midlands, east and border region.

The alert, issued yesterday evening (Tuesday, June 28), outlines that weather conditions will be conducive to the spread of the disease.

The warning, which will be valid until midday on Thursday (June 30) applies to Cavan; Monaghan; Dublin; Kildare; Louth; Meath; Offaly; and Westmeath.

Although there were very limited opportunities for spraying last evening, the national forecaster noted that “slightly better conditions are expected” this morning.

Blight is caused by an airborne fungus called Phytophthora Infestans. The spores germinate in humid weather, when the temperature is greater than 10°.

Growers are advised that the first signs of blight on potato plants are yellow spots which then turn black on the leaves.

Met Éireann forecast

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has said that there will be showers and sunny spells today with those showers in the west becoming heavier and more widespread by the afternoon.

The showers will become confined to Ulster and Leinster by this evening. Highest temperatures will reach 14° to 18° in moderate west to southwesterly breezes which will become gusty during the showers.

Overnight, it will be dry in most areas but showers will continue to affect eastern Ulster and Leinster.

Temperatures will fall back to between 5° and 10°, feeling coldest in Munster and Connacht. Some patches of mist of fog could form.

Thursday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which could be heavy. Daytime temperatures will climb to 15° to 19° in moderate westerly breezes.

Met Éireann said that the current outlook is for changeable and cool conditions with drier periods expected over the weekend.