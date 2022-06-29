The Irish Charolais Cattle Society (ICCS) is set to host a young handlers workshop this Saturday (July 2) at Tullamore Mart in Co. Offaly.

The event will take place at 12:00pm sharp and aims to finish around 3:00p.m.

This workshop is aimed at the society’s young members (aged between 12 and 22-years-old), however, those who do not fall into this category may still attend.

There are a number of demonstrations and speakers lined up for the event.

Some of the demonstrations on the day will include:

Getting an animal ready for a show/sale day;

How to feed an animal for a show/sale;

Grooming and clipping demonstration;

How to present yourself and the animal in the show ring;

What to look for when judging a Charolais animal;

Social media and photography;

Health and safety at shows.

Pre-registration is required for the workshop. All registrations should be submitted to the ICCS by 3:00p.m on Thursday, June 30, at the latest.

There will be food and refreshments provided after the event along with a ‘goody bag’ for the society’s young members on the day.

Young handler competitions

The society’s young handler competition will be running in the society’s National Charolais Show at the National Livestock Show in Tullamore on Sunday, August 14.

There are two classes: Class 158, for young members aged between 12-16 years old and Class 159, for members aged between 17-22 years old.

Entries for these competitions are to be submitted through Tullamore Show and the closing date for hard copy entries is July 1, while the closing date for online entries is July 6.

There will also be two young handler classes at the National Charolais Calf Show at Elphin Mart in Co. Roscommon on September 24.

The Irish Shows Association is also running a competition for young handlers with a number of prizes on offer.

This competition consists of qualifiers and an overall final at the Royal Meath Show in Trim, Co. Meath on September 3.

The classes are as follows:

The All-Ireland Junior Young Stockperson Championship 2022: 8-12 Years Old;

The All-Ireland Intermediate Young Stockperson Championship 2022: 13-17 Years Old;

The All-Ireland Senior Young Stockperson Championship: 18-25 Years Old.

The list of qualifying shows for this competition are listed on the Irish Shows Association’s website, along with a detailed list of the prize money up for grabs in each group.