21 cattle recently purchased at the Shadwell Angus dispersal sale in England by Gigginstown House have safely arrived in their new home.

Shadwell has been one of England’s premier Angus herds, winning multiple national and regional shows under the ownership of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

Costing over £144,000 (€172,000), with an average price of almost £7,000 (€8,350), the animals spent over 45 days in UK quarantine to comply with UK/EU cattle movement rules.

The Shadwell Angus champions were delivered to Gigginstown last week, where they will add new bloodlines, depth, and quality to the existing herd. Image: Gigginstown House Angus

Among the new arrivals are three champion in-calf heifers: Shadwell Blackbird T016, bought for £11,500 (€13,718), Shadwell Evora W173, secured for £15,750 (€18,798), and Shadwell Lady Heather W237, purchased for £12,600 (€15,031).

Also in the group is one of Shadwell’s newest stockbulls, Stouphill Master Prince W346 who had a price tag of £7,350 (€8,768). Image: Gigginstown House Angus

Welcoming the Shadwell arrivals, Gigginstown manager Joe O’Mahony said:

“We were thrilled and very fortunate to secure such outstanding bloodlines at the recent Shadwell Angus dispersal sale.

“While these cattle were expensive, they offer Gigginstown and other Irish Angus breeders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cross some of the best of England’s Angus genetics, with one of Ireland’s leading Angus herds.

“We look forward to crossing these Shadwell Angus champions with our Gigginstown Angus team, and hope to offer some of these Shadwell genetics to Irish pedigree breeders at future Gigginstown Angus Sales,” O’Mahony concluded.