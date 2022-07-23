The Facebook group known as ‘Irish Suckler Society’ hosted a sale of suckler cows, breeding heifers and in-calf heifers at Central Auctions, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, July 20.

A total of 130 lots went through the ring at the sale and Central Auctions manager Michael Harty noted buyers flocked from far and near to attend the sale.

He explained: “There was a great spread of buyers at the sale from as far away as Cork, Cavan, Leitrim, Sligo and Mayo. We had plenty of customers from the local region here on the day also.”

Suckler sale

The sale featured two suckler clearance sales as well as a number of other entries from farmers.

Harty explained: “The top price of the day was for an in-calf pedigree Limousin cow with a heifer calf at foot selling for €7,400. We had another cow and heifer calf pairing selling for €6,100.” This 2014-born pedigree Limousin cow and her February 2022 born heifer calf sold for €7,400. Image source: Central Auctions

Commenting on other prices in the sale, Harty said: “An in-calf Simmental cow due December 2022 sold for €4,100. There was a pedigree non-registered Limousin cow and calf that sold for €2,900 and another cow calf pairing that made €2,800.”

Quality two-year-old maiden heifers sold for between €2,000-2,400.

There was a particular interest for quality roan-type heifers with Lot 185, a 380kg Limousin cross roan coloured heifer selling for €2,300 or €6.05/kg. This roan-type maiden heifer weighing 380kg sold for €2,300 or €6.05/kg. Image source: Nickey Kenneally

Harty noted: “There seems to be huge interest among buyers for the better-type suckler bred animal.”

Cattle trade comments

Harty believes that the trade for beef cattle is beginning to firm up again. “I don’t believe there’s a huge number of beef cattle out there,” he said.

“The beef trade was so good In May and June that a lot of cattle got killed that traditionally wouldn’t have been killed until August.”

“Farmers went with cattle at lighter weight because price was so good, it was very enticing, and we can see that trend with the rise in kill numbers.”

The Central Auctions manager outlined that cattle sales “have gotten smaller” in line with the trend for this this time of the year.

He believes store cattle buyers will have “plenty of buying power” going into the back end of the year.

“Any cattle bought last September or October and finished in May or June left a lot of money. [Those] buyers haven’t seen the effect of a down trade this year.”

“There was cattle bought last back end at €800-900/head getting up to €1,000 gross, it was never seen before in the cattle business.

“I think they’ll be back and keen to buy,” he affirmed. “They have the sheds, the feed and the money so they will have plenty of buying power.”

Concluding, Michael Harty said: “We are very pleased with the sale and we want to thank the Irish Suckler Society for favouring us with the sale. We would count the sale a good success and we were very pleased with he crowds that turned out.”