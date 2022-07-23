A 145.27ac farm at Bishopstown Mothel, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford, has been described as “one of the finest to come on the market in some time”.

Hailed by auctioneer Nicholas Dwane, as top quality agricultural land, the Carrick-on-Suir property is for sale by private treaty or by auction at a later date in one or two lots.

“This holding is one of the finest farms to come on the market in Co. Waterford. The farm has been very well maintained and fenced in keeping with modern farming practice,” Dwane said.

“The land is of the highest quality, being free-draining top-class land. Over 60ac are presently in tillage and 13.11ac in forestry, with the remainder in grass.

“The land is broken up into two sections with 44.55ac of grass on one side and 100.7ac, including 13.11ac of forestry, on the other. There is extensive road frontage on both sides of the road for over a kilometre,” the auctioneer said.

The forestry plantation still has a few years to run, yielding an annual income and there are also entitlements with the farm. Full details of both of these income streams are available from the selling agent.

“The property is close to all amenities including the local golf club, GAA grounds and is only five minutes from three primary schools. There is a farmyard with holding facilities and a cattle crush. A large shed with straw bedded and a slatted tank section are also in the farmyard,” the selling agent said.

“The farm is centrally located, being a short commute from Carrick-on-Suir, 10 minutes; Dungarvan, 25 minutes; Kilmacthomas, 15 minutes; Clonmel, 25 minutes; Waterford city, 40 minutes; and Cork city, 80 minutes.”

The farm has been rented out to local farmers over the past few years and they have kept it in excellent condition, according to Nicholas. He expects the guide price of €15,000/ac to be met.

It is likely, the auctioneer said, that interest will come from the dairy sector or investors. “There has been a lot of local interest and a lot of enquiries from outside Ireland.”