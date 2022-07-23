A three-year-old boy has passed away following a tragic accident on a farm in Co. Limerick yesterday morning (Friday, July 22).

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident which took place in Ballyduhig in the west of the county.

It is understood that the boy, who has been named locally as Padraig Cunningham, was struck by a vehicle.

The toddler was rushed from his home by paramedics to University Hospital Limerick where he later passed away from his injuries. A post mortem is due to take place.

Independent Limerick City and County Councillor Jerome Scanlon, who is a close friend of the family, told Agriland that the tragedy has left the local community in shock.

The councillor offered his deepest sympathies to the family and described the boy’s parents as “a lovely couple”.

“My heart goes out to them,” he added.

Advertisement

Fellow Limerick councillor Liam Galvin said that his thoughts and prayers were with the family at this difficult time.

“The extended community is numb and heartbroken,” the Fine Gael representative said.

Councillor Galvin said that the accident was “a nightmare” but he was confident that the farming and wider community would rally around the grieving family.

Gardaí are currently treating the death as “a tragic accident”.

In a statement to Agriland, An Garda Síochána confirmed that “a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the family at this time.

“An Garda Síochána ask that the media give the family privacy at this time and report on this incident sensitively.

“No further information is being made available,” the statement concluded.