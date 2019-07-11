Irish fillet steak named world’s best at World Steak Challenge 2019

An Irish bred fillet steak was crowned the World’s Best Fillet at the World Steak Challenge 2019 last night, Wednesday, July 10.

The winning fillet, which was entered by ABP Cahir Ireland, as part of Aldi’s own label range, is a grass fed Angus cross reared in Limerick.

The steak beat international competition to secure Ireland’s first ever category title in the annual competition.

The award was presented by chair of the judges Richie Wilson to ABP Cahir Ireland before an audience of 250 guests in the historic Round Room, Mansion House, Dublin.

It is first time the World Steak Challenge has been held in Ireland, supported this year by Official Host Partner Bord Bia.

Aidan Fortune, editor of Global Meat News, which organised the event, said: “This is Ireland’s first category win in the competition with a real quality steak. This was an extraordinarily close competition and ABP Cahir came very close to the overall winner.”

Chair of the judges – Richie Wilson, executive head chef of host venue FIRE restaurant in Dublin – said: “It was a remarkably pretty steak.

“It had a perfect strip of fat running along the edge and was delicately marbled. This was a picture perfect fillet with all the flavour to back it up.”

It was Finland who secured the overall championship title for a second year running with a grass fed Rib Eye produced by JN Meat International of Denmark.

However, Ireland delivered a strong performance, with 15 other producers winning a record total of 75 medals.

ABP Cahir Ireland secured 18 medals in total including six golds, four silver and eight bronze medals.

Silver and bronze medals went to the Redmond Family Farm, which took silver for a grass fed Rib Eye Angus cross raised in Craanford, Wexford.

The farm also won bronze for a grass fed Sirloin. Both steaks are served at the Ashdown Park Hotel, Wexford. This is the first year the farm has entered the competition.

Liffey Meats – three golds for Fillet and Rib Eye steaks, all grass fed and raised in Ireland; three silvers; one bronze;

Musgrave – three golds for grass fed Fillet, Sirloin and Rib Eye raised in Co Cork; one silver;

ABP Ireland – two golds for grass fed Fillet steaks raised in Co Lough; five silvers; one bronze;

Ashbourne Meats – gold for a grass fed Fillet; and one silver;

Dawn Meats – two silver; one bronze;

Dunbia UK – gold for a grass fed Aberdeen Angus Fillet raised in Scotland; two silvers;

Higgins Butchers – two silver;

James Whelan butchers – gold for grass fed Sirloin Angus raised in Co Tipperary; one silver;

Kepak – gold for a grain fed Sirloin SMX raised in Scotland; one silver; three bronze;

Kerrigans – silver for a grass fed Sirloin Waygu/Holstein;

Martin Jennings Wholesale – gold for a grass fed Aberdeen Angus cross Fillet; two silver;

Martin O’Dwyer Butcher – one bronze for a grass fed Rib Eye raised in Co Tipperary;

Ralvale Ltd T/A F X Buckley Steakhouses – gold for grass fed Aberdeen Angus fillet, raised in Ireland and sold at their Dublin restaurant; two bronze;

Tendermeats Limited – gold for a grass fed Rib Eye Aberdeen Angus cross raised in Co Galway and available through Dunnes stores; one silver. The other winning Irish producers are: