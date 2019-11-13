Irish consumers to spend €8.55 billion on ‘dining out’ in 2019

Irish consumers will spend €8.55 billion on out of home food and beverages in 2019. This figure is up 4.5% on last year according to Bord Bia’s 2019 Irish Foodservice Market Insights Report.

The report – issued today, Wednesday, November 13 – shows that everyday foodservice occasions continue to drive growth and are less likely to be affected by changes to consumer sentiment.

According to the report, industry observers note that there are some cautionary tones starting to appear headed into 2020, many of which are linked to Brexit uncertainty around sourcing and tourism numbers.

The report states that the industry should expect some maturity and deceleration over the next three years through to 2022, with overall island of Ireland growth forecasted to be 4.2% per year.

The Bord Bia report also includes findings that provide a glimpse at the ways consumers use foodservice in their daily lives, and the factors that influence their dining decisions.

The report showed that busy lifestyles are driving consumer reliance on everyday foodservice occasions, along with a need for reliable, convenient meal solutions away from home.

The foodservice market includes all food consumed and prepared out of home incorporating restaurants, pubs, hotels, coffee shops, workplace catering, hospitals, education and vending.

It also found that while Brexit was top of mind for all consumers, few were actively making preparations on how it would affect their daily lives.

Maureen Gahan, foodservice specialist, Bord Bia said: “The Irish foodservice industry has been growing at robust levels for several years, but warning signs are on the horizon and industry operators and food and drink suppliers alike should be examining options and alternative strategic plans in the event of a possible slowdown.

It is important for food and beverage suppliers to stay close to the needs of today’s consumers and think about how their product can be part of a final solution that meets those needs.

The 2019 report includes detailed feedback from a range of individuals that shared first hand insights into what is important to them when eating out and where they feel the industry could be doing better.

Healthy options for all ages: Respondents across all life stages indicated an increase awareness and desire to eat healthier foods. While there are concepts in the marketplace that satisfy this need, the availability of ‘good tasting and good for you’ options at an everyday affordable price remains a consumer pain point.

Customisation and choice in meal options: Consumers cite a desire for increased customisation in their foodservice options. The ability to prepare a meal the way they want it represents a level of control that consumers associate with at-home meals, and remains a whitespace for foodservice offerings. Consumers also expect greater breadth of choice, including a variety of high quality beverages and more plant-based options. While many operators acknowledge that strict veganism still only accounts for a small % of consumers, it is important to cater to consumers that are looking for wider choices when eating out.

Access to authentic global flavours: Consumers reported a desire to explore global flavours, including newer, more ethnically authentic cuisines as well as flavours that have been largely normalised to the Irish consumer palate.

Reliable and competitive delivery services: Although home delivery services have grown rapidly, there is still room for improvement on consumer issues relating to address, pricing and wait times.

Perceived goodwill among operators: Consumers expressed a desire to visit operators that they feel good about. This good feeling can be the result of elevated hospitality, transparent practices, or a feeling of mutual respect. Consumers note that positive human interaction provides added value as part of dining out and foodservice operators should maximise this opportunity for building brand loyalty. Five key opportunities for the foodservice industry identified in the report include:

The findings of the report will be shared with more than 300 delegates at Bord Bia’s Foodservice Seminar taking place in the Killashee Hotel in Naas today.

The annual event which discusses emerging trends in the sector will be chaired by business journalist, Richard Curran.