Sheep marts: Factory-fit lamb prices on the rise, as supplies continue to tighten

Mart managers across the country are again reporting an improved trade for factory-fit lambs, as supplies continue to tighten for these lots.

This increase in demand has seen factory agents having to pay that small bit extra for lambs. Therefore, this has resulted in prices increasing by €2.00-3.00/head over the past few weeks.

Factory-fit lamb prices are ranging from €95/head up to €108/head, for lambs weighing between 44kg and 55kg.

Furthermore, the store lamb trade remains steady, with prices ranging from €70/head up to €87/head.

The cast ewe and breeding ewe trade continues to thrive, with many buyers for these lots. However, the number of hoggets and breeding ewes on offer continues to decline.

Moreover, cull ewe prices are ranging from €50/head up to €130/head.

Baltinglass mart

Baltinglass Mart’s weekly sheep sale took place on Saturday last, November 9. There was a slightly improved trade for heavy lambs, according to the mart manager, Tom Coleman.

The store lamb trade was similar to last week, with prices ranging from €80/head up to €88/head.

Furthermore, the hogget trade was lively, with a top price of €168/head achieved on the day.

Sample lamb prices: Eight lambs weighing 55kg sold for €105/head;

Four lambs weighing 36kg sold for €102/head;

10 lambs weighing 50kg sold for €97/head;

10 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €97/head;

11 lambs weighing 49kg sold for €97/head.

Carnew Mart

Carnew Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Thursday last, November 7.

There was an improved trade for butcher and factory-fit lambs, with prices up €2.00-3.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, David Quinn.

Butcher and factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €92/head up to €104/head. Furthermore, store lambs over 35kg made from €75/head up to €86/head. Cull ewes were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €48/head up to €126/head. Sample lamb prices: Advertisement Eight ewe lambs weighing 53kg sold for €107/head;

20 ram lambs weighing 58kg sold for €101/head;

18 wether lambs weighing 45kg sold for €95/head;

25 wether lambs weighing 48kg sold for €99/head;

18 ewe lambs weighing 47kg sold for €110/head;

25 ram lambs weighing 39kg sold for €82/head. Roscommon Mart There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Roscommon Mart on Wednesday last, November 6. There was a strong demand for lambs and cast ewes, according to the mart manager, Maura Quigley. There was a steady trade for ewe lambs, with a top price of €105/head achieved on the day. Furthermore, factory-fit lambs weighing 53.8kg sold for €100/head. Cast ewe prices ranged from €73.50/head up to €109/head. Sample factory-fit lamb prices: 53.8kg: €100/head;

55.8kg: €100/head;

50.4kg: €98/head;

48.6kg: €96/head;

47.6kg: €96/head;

47.8kg: €95/head. Store lamb prices: 43.7kg: €88/head;

39.6kg: €86.50/head;

40.2kg: €84/head;

37.1kg: €82/head. Dowra Mart There was a large entry of sheep on offer at Dowra Mart, on Friday last, November 8. There was a strong trade for factory-fit lambs, with prices up €3.00-5.00/head on last week, according to the mart manager, Patsy Smyth. Factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €85/head up to €105/head. Furthermore, ewe lamb prices ranged from €90/head up to a top price of €106/head. Store lambs were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €70/head up to €85/head. In the brood ring, breeding ewe prices ranged from €70/head up to €130/head. Raphoe Mart Raphoe Mart held its weekly sheep sale on Monday, November 4. There was a strong demand for heavy lambs, according to the mart manager, Anne Harkin. Moreover, cull ewes were a steady trade, with prices ranging from €50/head up to €105/head. Factory-fit lamb prices ranged from €88/head up to €108/head. Sample lamb prices: 32-37kg: €65-75/head;

37-40kg: €75-85/head;

41-46kg: €85-94/head;

46-55kg: €95-108/head.