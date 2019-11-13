925hp flagship Claas forager unveiled at Agritechnica

Claas is showing off its new top-of-the-range (MAN-powered) 925hp Jaguar 990 at Agritechnica 2019 (in Germany).

It is the most powerful self-propelled forage harvester from the manufacturer thus far.

The version pictured (above and above) is a ‘Terra Trac’ machine (fitted with a factory-integrated crawler track system). An “intelligent” headland protection system is claimed to prevent damage to the grass cover.

Alongside the new Jaguar 990, Claas launched a package of updates for existing Jaguar models (from the 800 and 900 ranges), as well as a new 4.5m Orbis maize header. Among the updates is a move to Stage 5 engines for Jaguar 900 series machines.

Jaguar 900 series models also get a new armrest console, as well as a new touch-screen Cebis terminal.

In addition, Claas will make a so-called ‘Dynamic Steering’ system available on these foragers.

Advertisement

Other noteworthy updates include a new 42-blade V-Max drum for the 970, 980 and (new) 990 models and the option of ‘Cemos Automatic’ on all Jaguar 900 series machines.

Flagship Lexion

Also at Agritechnica, Claas is showcasing its new flagship combine harvester – the Lexion 8900 (pictured below).

It’s home to a 790hp MAN engine. Its grain tank holds up to 18,000L; it takes 100 seconds to empty.

On a recent trip to France, we spoke to product specialist Adam Hayward to find out more about the machine. Our camera-man Kevin Farrell produced this video (below).

Adam explained that the latest Lexions have a “completely new threshing system” – known as ‘APS Synflow Hybrid’.