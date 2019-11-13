Rainfall warning issued – with sleet and snow later today

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning – which will turn to sleet and snow later today, Wednesday, November 13.

Issued this morning, the alert will be valid from 2:00pm this afternoon through to 2:00am tomorrow morning,

The warning will affect seven counties, namely: Carlow; Kildare; Kilkenny; Laois; Wicklow; Offaly; and Tipperary.

In these counties, a spell of heavy rain is likely to lead to some spot flooding and will turn to sleet and snow in places later today, Met Éireann warns.

Meanwhile, for the country in general, it will be mainly dry in the east at first today with a few bright spells.

Advertisement

Showers in the west will merge to a more persistent spell of heavy rain this morning, with a risk of hail and thunder, with the rain spreading to most areas later today. Top temperatures of 4° to 8° are expected.

Some of the rain will turn to sleet and snow in Munster and Leinster, mainly later this afternoon and evening, according to the national meteorological office.

Brisk north-west winds will develop in the south-west later today, but winds will be lighter and more variable elsewhere.

Outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow will gradually clear southwards tonight, and cold clear spells will develop, with frost and the risk of icy patches developing before dawn as well as lowest temperatures of 0° to 2°.

Light to moderate northerly winds developing over land will be fresh to strong and gusty near coasts, Met Éireann adds.