A new national forestry authority is needed in Ireland to “restore confidence” in the sector, according to the Independent Senator Victor Boyhan.

Speaking in the Seanad today (Thursday, September 28), Senator Boyhan said that currently, the key players in the Irish forestry sector include Coillte – a semi-state company – the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s forestry division, and a number of private sector companies.

He told the Seanad that “the breakdown is around 48% and 52% between both private and public”.

According to Senator Boyhan although he believes “Coillte and the forestry section in the department do exceptional and important work”, more could be done.

“I believe that the national forestry authority for which I am advocating, and for which many others before me have advocated, would drive the industry forward, would listen to the state and the private sectors together, and would provide an equal pitch for both.

“The Taoiseach has said about forestry that he sees a synergy, a co-operation and a partnership with the private sector,” he added.

In Senator Boyhan’s opinion a new national authority could take responsibility for regulatory issues, deal with licences and related planning and planting matters while ensuring “a more fair and open competition and regulation sector”.

“We need to enter into a new spirit of partnership and co-operation with all people, be it small forestry people, farmers, foresters, nursery growers, arboriculturists that is, the whole array of people who interplay in this industry,” he added.

But the Minister of State with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, also told the Seanad today that the government has committed €1.3 billion to a new forestry programme, which she said was “the biggest and best-funded forestry programme ever introduced by any government to date”.

Minister Hackett added: “Collaboration has been central to the development of this new programme.

“It is the result of comprehensive engagement and public consultation and emanates from the document, the Shared National Vision for Trees, Woods and Forests in Ireland until 2050, which was published last year.”

She also stressed that the new programme “is different from what we have seen previously”.

“It has 12 diverse forest types, providing ample choice for farmers and other landowners to plant according to their needs.

“It is designed especially to encourage more farmers to get involved in farm forestry,” Minister Hackett said.