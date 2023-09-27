The Taoiseach told the Dail today (Wednesday, September 27) that Ireland “going to 175kg organic nitrogen (N)/ha would be catastrophic not just for farm incomes, but also the wider food industry”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also warned that “we will have to work very hard and play very smart to keep the 220kg N/ha derogation”.

He told the Dáil: “We may be the only country that has a derogation in a few years’ time.

“Other countries see it as a competitive advantage for us that they have to vote for and that puts us in a difficult position politically.

“We can defend it; our model of grass-based agriculture is different from that of other countries where it is much more intensive and indoor and not as grass-based.”

He starkly set out in the Dáil the impact of not securing a derogation and warned that “going to 175kg N/ha would be catastrophic”.

The Taoiseach said that this would impact not just on farm incomes but also the wider food industry.

“We have to remember that it is not just about farmers, it is also about everyone involved in the supply chain, farm-related businesses, the food industry and export revenues for the country.

“Therefore, there has to be a national effort to make sure that we maintain the 220kg N/ha derogation,” he warned.

The Taoiseach also confirmed that both he and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, had jointly invited the EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, to Ireland.

In response to a question raised by the Fianna Fáil, Cork South-West TD, Christopher O’Sullivan, on whether the commissioner could also be invited to visit west Cork to see the “incredible work” in relation to reducing nitrates, the Taoiseach could not give a firm indication.

“I do not know if he will be able to go to Co. Cork but we will suggest that he visit a farm somewhere in the country if we are able to work that into his programme,” Varadkar said.

“I am glad he accepted the invitation. I do not want to and, never have, raised expectations as to what is possible, but we want to explore any flexibility that might exist in terms of timelines and other matters. I welcome that he will visit,” the Taoiseach added.