The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said that it will review the safety measures in its member marts, especially around showrings.

The group said that it was conducting the review in light of an incident at Loughrea Mart on Saturday (September 23), in which a man was fatally injured (Loughrea Mart is not associated with ICOS).

Michael, better known as Mike, McLoughlin was killed when a bullock jumped over the barrier around the showring into a group of mart goers.

He was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead.

Commenting on safety matters at ICOS marts, Ray Doyle, the society’s livestock and environmental services executive, said that ICOS would be reviewing individual rings and marts in light of the tragic incident.

In a statement to Agriland, Doyle said: “I know that mart managers will redouble their efforts to ensure mart safety is up to all necessary standards.

“The vast majority of marts have increased their ring bar heights above the standard 2.1m. All mart managers need to ensure that ring bars reach the minimum required by the HSA [Health and Safety Authority],” Doyle added.

“Everyone has been shocked and saddened by the tragic incident that occurred and we express our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of the late Mr. Michael McLoughlin, who was a highly respected figure in the livestock community,” the ICOS executive said.

Loughrea Mart said it is itself investigating the incident, while also extending its sympathies to Mike’s family and friends.

In a statement on its social media channels, the mart said: “Mr. McLoughlin was a regular customer to the mart at the weekly cattle sales, and was well known in the mart community.

“Our thoughts are with the McLoughlin family and all who were involved and present at the mart on Saturday when the accident occurred,” the statement added.

The statement added that the mart was conducting its own internal investigation.