Loughrea Mart has extended its “deepest sympathies” to the family and friends of a “well-known” cattle dealer who died following a “tragic accident” at the mart on Saturday (September 23).

The deceased has been named as Michael (Mike) Mc Loughlin from Curraghboy, Athlone, Co. Roscommon.

It is understood that the cattle dealer, who was in his late 60s, was injured when a bullock jumped out of the ring into the crowd during the mart’s cattle show and sale at 4:25p.m on Saturday.

He was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Galway (UHG) where he was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

Loughrea Mart

In a statement, the management, committee and staff of Loughrea Mart offered their sympathies to Michael McLoughlin’s family and friends.

“Mr. Mc Loughlin was a regular customer to the mart at the weekly cattle sales and was well known in the mart community.

“Our thoughts are with the Mc Loughlin family and all who were involved and present at the mart on Saturday when the accident occurred.

“The mart wishes to thank all who were involved and helped in any way, along with the emergency services who attended to Mr. Mc Loughlin at the mart.

Advertisement

“Investigations are ongoing within the mart,” the statement read.

Gardaí also confirmed to Agriland that they are investigating the incident. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has also launched a separate investigation.

Michael Mc Loughlin, who was predeceased by his parents, will repose at his twin brother John’s home in Coolegarry this evening (Wednesday, September 27) from 3:00-7:00p.m.

He will be laid to rest following mass at St Brigid’s Church, Curraghboy on Thursday morning.