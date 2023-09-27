The last couple of weeks have created a challenge on farms for keeping cows grazing, with some farmers even being forced to house cows as land is too wet.

Further heavy rain is expected over the coming days, which will likely force most to house cows, and for those continuing to graze, good management practices are needed.

A focus at this time of year should be on getting farms set up as best as possible for grazing in spring 2024.

While this may be more challenging compared to other years, it should remain a focus.

Autumn rotation

The general aim is to graze around 60% of farms in October and the remaining 40% in November.

The 60% grazed in October needs to be divided again into two 30% areas of farm.

The first 30% should be closed by October 20. These paddocks are often the ones further away from the yard and may also be selected as they are difficult to graze or access to them is poor.

Advertisement

If on target, this 30% will be grazed from March 1 to March 17, next spring.

The second 30% closed will be the first paddocks grazed next spring. These paddocks should be grazed for the final time this year between October 20 and November 1.

The final 40% of the farm to be grazed in spring should be the paddocks furthest away from the yard.

They might be the paddocks with the poorest grazing infrastructure and/or silage ground. These paddocks should be grazed last in the autumn.

By the time farmers reach these paddocks the majority, if not all cows, should be calved.

These dates should be the target, and although based on ground conditions many will struggle to achieve this, farmers should still aim to work towards these targets.

Grazing

Although it is important to try and set up the farm for spring 2024, this should not be done at the cost of damaging land.

Advertisement

Damage caused to land at this stage of the year will be difficult to correct and may result in the paddock under-performing in the future.

Getting grazing management right at this time of year helps with setting up the farm for spring and ensures that early grazing can be achieved.

But with weather and ground conditions the way they are, farmers should be not be afraid to house cows and introduce silage to the diet if required.

Although most would be aiming to keep silage out of the diet for as long as possible, it may be better to feed it now and aim to get back out when conditions allow.

On/off grazing can be used to keep grass in the diet and this can also help to prevent excessive damage being caused to land.

The advice remains the same: Make use of the grazing infrastructure on the farm to protect land and keep cows grazing, as well as spur roadways and multi entrances and exits from paddocks.

Those that have had to house should continue to walk their farm and see if there are areas that cows can get back out to.

Getting areas grazed off in the autumn is important to ensure that the farm is set up for the spring.