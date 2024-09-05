Irish agriculture can meet its climate targets without reducing livestock numbers, according to Alltech president, Dr. Mark Lyons.

He gave the keynote address to the 2024 Agricultural Science Association (ASA) annual conference being held today at Lyrath Castle in Co. Kilkenny.

“But the industry must expand its focus beyond the issue of greenhouse gas emissions to include the potential of our soils to sequestrate carbon,” Lyons stated.

“If this more balanced approach is taken, then there is every possibility of Irish agriculture maintaining its current level of livestock output.”

He pointed out that the world’s soils contain three times the amount of carbon as that currently found in the atmosphere, adding that the potential for farmers to actively sequester additional carbon is immense.

Dr. Lyons indicated that Ireland is uniquely placed to export high quality food to many countries around the world.

“Currently, the bulk of Irish food exports is destined for European Union markets,” he said.

“Looking ahead, markets in the Middle East, China and South East Asia have tremendous potential. Increasingly, food security and national security are becoming closely associated issues in many countries around the world.

“However, Ireland enjoys high levels of global acceptance. And this reality is a key advantage for Irish food exporters as they look to the future.”

Climate commitments

ASA delegates were told that cutting edge science and innovation will continue to drive the growth and future sustainability of Irish agriculture.

“And this begins by making optimal use of the excellent research and education centres that are already in place here,” Lyons continued.

“Scale of production is also important if Irish farming wants to compete with comparable industries in other countries. Consumers around the world want to know the history and the story that surrounds the food and drinks they consume.

“Quality is king. But claims to this effect must be backed up with the figures that make this a reality.

“And here again, Irish farmers and food processers enjoy tremendous advantages. Bord Bia’s Origin Green quality assurance scheme, for example, is the envy of the world,” he said

Lyons stressed that ruminant livestock production will remain a critical component of production agriculture in countries around the world.

“The reality is that 86% of the world’s agricultural output is in the form of grass, which cannot be consumed directly by humans,” he added.

“If this forage was composted, and not offered to cattle or sheep, the level of greenhouse gas emissions resulting would be significantly higher than is currently the case.

“Ireland is one of the most suitable countries in which to produce food. This is a reality that must never be overlooked,” he concluded.