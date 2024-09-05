Over two-thirds of people in South Korea would like to try Irish beef, according to a Bord Bia-commissioned report on consumer preferences, which is timed to coincide with a trade mission to the country.

The trade mission, which also took in China during the week, is being led by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State for new market development, Martin Heydon.

In May, Ireland gained export access for beef to the Korean market, one of the world’s largest importers of beef and the highest per-capita consumers of beef in Asia (at 17kg per year).

A survey, commissioned by Bord Bia, was conducted online with a sample of 1,000 people.

Respondents were surveyed across a range of topics including their perception of grass-fed versus grain-fed beef and the key factors considered when purchasing beef such as price, taste, nutrition and origin.

The report found that Korean consumers strongly associate beef consumption with health benefits due to its high protein content, with grass-fed beef considered to be healthier.

Consuming protein-rich food has become associated with boosting immunity among Koreans with 59% of those surveyed increasing their beef consumption for perceived health and nutrition benefits, according to the report. L-r: Jim O’Toole, Bord Bia CEO; Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue; Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, Martin Heydon

Only those who consume beef at least once a week were invited to participate and respondents must also have purchased imported beef within the last three months. The 1,000 participants ranged in ages from 20 to 59.

Irish beef potential

Other findings of note from the survey indicated that 67% of Korean consumers would like to try Irish beef, and that Ireland is strongly associated with nature, safety, cleanliness, and high-quality food production.

For that reason, Korean consumers tend to rate Irish beef as more premium than its US counterparts, and on par with Australian beef.

85% of consumers were aware of grass-fed beef and over half have tried it, with 49% claiming a preference for grass-fed beef.

59% of Koreans have increased their beef consumption for health and nutrition benefits. Grass-fed is considered healthier, more natural, more environmentally friendly, and with associations of stronger animal welfare, according to the survey.

However, imported beef is primarily chosen on the basis of price, while domestically produced Korean beef is consumed for its taste and quality.

Commenting on these findings, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said: “The report shows potential for Irish beef to claim market share on the basis of its grass-fed credentials and associations with health and ‘naturalness’.

“Although Irish beef had not yet reached the market when the survey was conducted, 67% said they would like to try Irish beef.

“This research was commissioned to complement Bord Bia’s existing market expertise and to provide an accurate gauge for our exporters of how Irish beef can be positioned in this competitive beef market,” O’Toole added.

The findings were presented today (Thursday, September 5) at a beef-focused seminar in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which is hosted by Bord Bia on the first day of the Korean leg of the government-led trade mission.

The seminar marked the official launch of Irish beef in the market and was attended by Irish beef exporters, alongside over 100 Korean beef importers and distributors.