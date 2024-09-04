China presents “significant opportunities” for Irish products, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

The minister, together with Minister of State for new market development Martin Heydon, has been leading an agri-food trade mission to both China and the Republic of Korea this week.

The trade mission, which saw the ministers in the capital Beijing as well as Shanghai, took in meetings with Chinese government ministers and officials on enhancing Ireland’s market access to China.

China is a key market, with significant potential, for Irish agri-food, Bord Bia CEO Jim O’ Toole also told Agriland in Shanghai during the trade mission.

While in Beijing, Minister McConalogue held political meetings with his counterparts in the General Administration of Customs Controls (GACC), which is the administrative body responsible for market access of agri-food products to China, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

He also held discussions on advancing market access opportunities for bone-in beef, beef offal and germinal products from Ireland.

Commenting on the trade mission, Minister McConalogue said: “China presents significant opportunities for Irish products and this trade mission has allowed us to reconnect and strengthen our trade relationship… Following this exchange of views on potential areas for further collaboration, I am confident that we will build further on the robust bilateral relations already in place between our two countries.”

The minister also used the opportunity to talk with his Chinese counterparts pigmeat and dairy, which are areas of trade tension between China and the EU at present.

“It was also a useful opportunity to discuss the current issues in relation to EU exports of pigmeat and dairy to China, and to provide assurances to the Chinese Authorities regarding the compliance of this trade with WTO rules,” he said.

During the Shanghai part of the trip, Minister McConalogue and Minister Heydon participated in the ‘Ireland-China Dairy Seminar – partnering for a Sustainable future’.

Commenting on the dairy aspect of Ireland’s trade with China, Minister Heydon said: “During the China leg of this trade mission I met with several companies in relation to Irish dairy and beef exports. As our fifth-largest destination, China is an important market for Irish dairy exports amounting to €426 million in 2023.

“These meetings were an opportunity to meet with key Chinese commercial players alongside Irish suppliers, to raise awareness of the quality and sustainability of Irish dairy as we seek to diversify our exports.”

On beef, Minister Heydon said: “I also had the opportunity to meet several Chinese companies in relation to Irish beef which we have regained market access for and continue to seek greater access for as well. Despite a challenging market environment at present, China remains an important market for the diversification of Irish beef exports.”

Shanghai also saw the launch event of Bord Bia’s Spirit of Ireland drinks campaign, which has been developed to give an insight into the history and heritage of Irish spirits and to build increased awareness of Ireland’s drinks category.

The trade mission to China concluded today (Wednesday, September 4), with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue taking part in a rage of meetings to promote Irish food.

The trade mission now moves on to Seoul, the capital of South Korea, which will see the official launch of Irish beef to that market.