Agriland Media Group has partnered with the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) for a major new survey on the future of farming and politics in Ireland.

The short survey will be conducted by independent research partner, Opinions Research and we are seeking input from every type of farmer in the country.

The aim of the ICMSA/Agriland survey is to understand better the needs of farmers in Ireland and to highlight the issues that matter to you.

All answers will be treated confidentially and the closing date for responses to the survey is next Monday, September 9 at 5:00p.m.

Farmer survey

The survey will give farmers the opportunity to confidentially share their views on key issues impacting agriculture and farming throughout Ireland.

Please participate in the survey by clicking here.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) the last Census of Agriculture – carried out in 2020 – suggested there were 135,037 farms in Ireland.

The census, carried out by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), also showed that between 2010 and 2020 the number of agriculture holdings fell from 139,860 in 2010 to 135,037 in 2020.

According to the CSO this represented a drop of 4,823 agricultural holdings or an average decrease of 482 each year.

The census also highlighted that farm holdings tend to be bigger in the south and east of the country compared to the west and the border regions.

In addition to this the CSO research detailed that the average age of farm holders has increased over the past thirty years in Ireland.

In 2020, more than half of farm holders were aged 55 or over.

Separately DAFM’s most recent Annual Review and Outlook report has outlined that the agri-food sector accounts for an estimated 4.5 million hectares of agricultural land and 808,848 hectares of forestry – which represents 76% of the total land in the State.

Take part in the survey by clicking here.