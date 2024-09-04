Bord Bia will be targeting the growing middle class in China as it seeks to increase exports of Irish premium spirits to the country.

Bord Bia has today (Wednesday, September 4) launched its ‘Spirit of Ireland’ drinks campaign in China for the first time as part of the Irish government’s trade mission to the Asian country.

17 Irish spirits companies are present in Shanghai for the launch and aiming to connect with local distributors.

The companies include: Kinahan’s; Bagot’s; Merrys Cream Liqueur; Boann; Redbreast; Midleton; The Dubliner; Dead Rabbit; Ahascragh; Natterjack; Element Irish Whiskey; JJ Corry; Teeling and Hyd.

The event will be aimed at up to 100 Chinese bartenders, distributors, media and wholesalers to grow awareness of Irish whiskey in the country.

Bord Bia

Bord Bia began promoting Irish whiskey in the Chinese market in 2020, and in the last five years, Irish whiskey exports to the region have grown more than 280%.

Launching the campaign in Shanghai, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said:

“China is an important market for the future of the Irish spirit drink sector which has grown six-fold in the last five years, and in 2023 was worth €13 million.

“The Spirit of Ireland programme has been unveiled in eight global markets to date and today’s launch demonstrates Ireland’s commitment to grow the Irish spirits category in the Chinese market.”

Bord Bia chief executive, Jim O’Toole said that the campaign aims to reach a growing, younger middle class in China.

“Bord Bia’s market intelligence tells us that the main driver of growth in China will be the expansion of the middle class in cities in China, who will have increased purchasing power.

“This programme, which focuses on the cask finish and flavours of Irish whiskey, is aimed at discerning customers of spirits who want to try something innovative and new in the spirits category.

“By 2030, China will be home to more than 400 million households with upper-middle and higher incomes, who will drive consumption across the country.

“This provides an excellent opportunity for Irish spirits companies to target a growing middle class consumer base that are actively seeking and engaging with premium brands,” he said.

Although Shanghai, Beijing and Guangdong are home to half of the middle class in the country, there has been substantial growth in other major cities where consumption across all household categories has seen double digit growth.

Campaign

Over the past four years, Bord Bia has invested more than €1 million in ‘Spirit of Ireland’, the global educational programme aimed at customer-facing staff selling Irish spirits in off-licenses and bars.

It was first launched internationally in the US in 2022 and has since featured in Nigeria, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the UK and Singapore.

The campaign includes virtual reality tours of 20 of Ireland’s distilleries, featuring interviews with master distillers and barrel coopers.

Participants can see the entire distilling process, from Ireland’s optimal growing conditions for grain through to the ageing of spirits in traditional wooden casks.

According to Bord Bia, Irish spirits are now exported to over 130 countries worldwide.

Irish whiskey production has doubled in the last five years, and global exports exceeded €1 billion in 2022.