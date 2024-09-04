President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has today (Wednesday, September 4) received the final report of the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of EU Agriculture, handed over by the group’s chair, Prof. Peter Strohschneider.

Entitled ‘A shared prospect for farming and food in Europe’, the report presents an assessment of challenges and opportunities, followed by a set of recommendations.

The suggestions will guide the work of the European Commission when shaping its Vision for Agriculture and Food, to be delivered in the first 100 days of president von der Leyen’s second mandate.

Von der Leyen acknowledged, following the launch of the final report today, that farmers need ” a decent income”.

President von der Leyen said: “The outcome of this Strategic Dialogue shows that it’s possible to move beyond a polarised debate and create trust among very diverse stakeholders.

“The commission will now take a careful look at their ideas. We all want a thriving food and farming sector across our continent, that rewards our farmers, citizens and precious natural heritage.

“With this report, we have a very solid foundation for the development of a new vision for food and farming in Europe. As we go forward we should keep the good spirit, energy and the relationships forged during the Strategic Dialogue.”

The commission will closely assess the report’s recommendations to establish a new platform gathering actors from across the agri-food sector, civil society and the world of science to keep reflecting on strategies to make agri-food systems more sustainable and resilient.

The dialogue’s report considers that food and agricultural production are an essential part of European society and security, and that the diversity of European food and farming is an important asset.

There is consensus among members of the Strategic Dialogue that economic, environmental and social sustainability in the agri-food sector can reinforce each other, especially when supported by coherent policy measures.

The role of markets, dietary habits and innovation to drive sustainability is also pointed out.

Von der Leyen said at the press conference today: “We need to ensure fair and sufficient income to our farmers because thanks to the European farmers, Europe has the best quality food in the world. So they must get the livelihood they deserve.

“Yes we have the Common Agricultural Policy; the CAP already provides €300 billion ’till 2027. In parallel, we must have a good look at the agri-food value chain, because we see that too often, farmers are the weakest link.”

Von der Leyen said farmers are forced to “systematically” sell their products below the cost of production and that cannot continue.

Strategic Dialogue recommendations

The recommendations detailed in the report are structured in five pillars:

Working together for a sustainable, resilient and competitive future: This part addresses the need to adapt the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in the context of the ongoing transition towards more sustainable and competitive food systems, the importance of strengthening of farmers’ position in the food value chain, access to finance, and the role of trade and international standards;

This part addresses the need to adapt the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in the context of the ongoing transition towards more sustainable and competitive food systems, the importance of strengthening of farmers’ position in the food value chain, access to finance, and the role of trade and international standards; Advancing towards sustainable agri-food systems: Support and promotion of sustainable farming practices, including for livestock farming, and advocate for increased awareness about animal welfare and empowerment of consumers to choose sustainable and balanced diets;

Support and promotion of sustainable farming practices, including for livestock farming, and advocate for increased awareness about animal welfare and empowerment of consumers to choose sustainable and balanced diets; Promoting transformative resilience: In the face of growing environmental, climate, geopolitical and economic risks, the report outlines the need to strengthen risk management tools and crisis management as well as to better preserve and manage farmland, promote water-resilient agriculture, and develop innovative plant breeding approaches;

In the face of growing environmental, climate, geopolitical and economic risks, the report outlines the need to strengthen risk management tools and crisis management as well as to better preserve and manage farmland, promote water-resilient agriculture, and develop innovative plant breeding approaches; Building an attractive and diverse sector: The importance of generational renewal and gender equality as well as vibrant rural areas and agri-food systems is detailed in this section, including the need to protect workers;

The importance of generational renewal and gender equality as well as vibrant rural areas and agri-food systems is detailed in this section, including the need to protect workers; Better access to and use of knowledge and innovation: the recommendations conclude that access to knowledge and skills must be facilitated, and that digitalisation is an opportunity.

Background

Announced by President von der Leyen in her State of the Union address in September 2023 and launched in January 2024, the Strategic Dialogue on the Future of EU Agriculture brought together 29 major stakeholders from the European agri-food sectors, civil society, rural communities and academia.

Their aim was to reach a common understanding and vision for the future of EU’s farming and food systems.

It followed numerous protests across Europe, including Ireland, by the farming sector. Prof. Peter Strohschneider

The dialogue’s mandate was to reflect on four questions:

How can we give farmers, and the rural communities they live in, a better perspective, including a fair standard of living?

How can we support agriculture within the boundaries of the planet and its ecosystem?

How can we make better use of the immense opportunities offered by knowledge and technological innovation?

How can we promote a bright and thriving future for Europe’s food system in a competitive world?

Following this structure, different working groups set up to take the work forward. From January to August 2024, seven plenary meetings were also organised for all members of the Strategic Dialogue, with President von der Leyen participating in three.

The group’s chair, Prof. Strohschneider, requested input from EU-wide organisations active all along the food supply chain.

He also met with ministers of agriculture of member states, the full College of EU Commissioners, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), and representatives of the European Economic and Social Committee and the Committee of the Regions.