The Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) has said that the government needs to urgently support and incentivise the rapid uptake of cost-effective farming measures to reduce agricultural emissions.

This recommendation is included within the council’s annual review of agriculture and land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector which was published today (Wednesday, September 4).

The CCAC stated that the agriculture sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for 34.3% of Ireland’s emissions in 2023.

The LULUCF sector is a net source of emissions in Ireland, accounting for an additional 9.3% of total national emissions.

Chair of the CCAC, Marie Donnelly said: “Government needs to communicate the opportunities and incentivise proven measures for farmers, suppliers and the wider industry

“Key areas of impactful gains include the accelerated roll-out of protected urea fertiliser, increased uptake of methane reducing feed and manure additives and also the early finishing of livestock.

“Positive news is that the Organic Farming Scheme has helped to treble the area organically farmed in Ireland since 2021.

“Incentives and supports are required to improve land management practices across all land uses to enhance resilience to the impacts of climate change and improve biodiversity with measures such as water table management, mixed swards, hedgerows and woodlands extension,” she added.

Emissions

The CCAC has signalled real concern about Ireland’s forestry, with forests becoming a source of emissions rather than a carbon sink due to a large proportion of the national forest estate approaching harvesting age.

The CCAC has also found that afforestation rates have been insufficient to balance the removal of stored carbon.

Member of the CCAC, Dr. Cara Augustenborg said: “The council’s recommendations reflect the scale of the challenge for the agriculture and forestry sector to help meet our long-term national climate objectives, covering the range of changes needed from system-wide, strategic measures to technical, on-farm measures, in addition to more work required on societal engagement and supporting how agriculture will adapt to climate change.

“Developments within forestry present a particular challenge to meeting our long-term national climate objective.

“We want to see government engage with foresters, farmers and communities to set out the financial opportunity and crucial role that forestry plays in our climate and biodiversity objectives.

“Government must also provide improved guidance on procedures for the Forestry Programme to encourage uptake,” she added.

In its review, the council has also recommended that the government urgently completes the Land Use Review and implement policies that align with long-term climate and biodiversity objectives.

The CCAC said that the government needs to establish a robust implementation plan for the Biomethane Strategy, providing the necessary supports and incentives to underpin the business case for the production and use of biomethane.

The council also stated that the government needs to incentivise the rapid uptake of the high-impact and cost effective measures from the Teagasc marginal abatement cost curve (MACC) to reduce agricultural emissions.

These include increased uptake of protected urea fertilisers; the use of approved feed additives indoors; and the incorporation of additives in slurry that reduce emissions.

Reaching target carcass weights of livestock at an earlier age can significantly reduce emissions, according to the CCAC and meat processors are encouraged to adjust bonus payments to incentivise farmers to reduce the age of finishing.

Another key recommendation is that once established, the Just Transition Commission should consider a sector-specific Just Transition Dialogue with farmers, rural workers and communities.

Farmer reaction

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said today’s CCAC report reaffirms what the farm organisation has been saying about the need for more government support for farmers.

Gorman said farmers are “fully committed” to producing food sustainably, but they must be supported to do so.

“Farmers are responding to the climate challenge, but they cannot be expected to pay for it out of their own pockets. They cannot be put in the red by going green,” Gorman said.

“The climate fund announced by the government in the last budget is an obvious way of funding the range of measures identified by the CCAC.

“The income pressures that are so evident in the last 12 months point to the importance of government support to allow the sector to achieve its targets,” he said.

Regarding forestry, the IFA president said the mishandling of a range of issues has contributed to lower plantings.

“The Department of Agriculture has to rebuild confidence among farmers if this is to be turned around,” he said.