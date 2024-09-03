Entries to the biennial Agri Guild Awards, hosted by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, are now open for submission.

The awards, sponsored by FBD, will be held at the Castleknock Hotel in Dublin on Thursday, November 28, in an event that recognises journalists for their outstanding work in national and regional media, as well as consultants in the communications sector.

There are nine different categories available for entries in the Agri Guild Awards.

They are:

Best news story;

Best feature;

Best visual report;

Best use of audio;

Best technical report;

Best targeted campaign;

Best environmental reporting;

Best photograph;

Rising Star award.

In addition to cash prizes for each category winner, ‘The Bull’, the prized bronze trophy, will be presented to the category winner whose exceptional merit will be recognised by the adjudicating panel.

This panel will be chaired by former RTÉ journalist Sean O’Rourke, who is joined by Maeve Dineen (communications consultant and former journalist), Joe Healy (former Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president and chair of the Agri-Food Regulator), Michele Filippi (PR consultant) and Anne Marie Butler (head of education at Teagasc).

Michael Berkery, chair of the FBD Trust said: “FBD is proud to continue our long-standing support for the Guild of Agricultural Journalists.

“Journalists have an important function of exploring and communicating today’s issues with integrity.

“We are proud to partner with the guild to sponsor awards that recognise and celebrate professionalism and exemplary standards in agri journalism,” Berkery added.

Entries to the Agri Guild awards

Award entrants must be members of the Agri Guild, while non-members are required to join the guild prior to submitting entries.

Applicants for this year’s awards may only submit one entry per category. However, this does not prevent multiple entries in each category from different staff members working for the same agri-media organisation.

Each entry must have been published between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2024.

Deadline for receipt of entries is Friday, September 27 at 5:00p.m.

The launch of the awards coincides with the development of a brand new website for the Guild of Agricultural Journalists, sponsored by Agriland Media Group.

Entry to the awards for 2024 can be completed via the Agriguild.ie website.

Members will be able to login to the awards entry portal and non-members will also be provided with access once membership subscription has been paid.

Non-members who sign up and pay for membership, must ensure they complete the application form for membership and email it to the Agri Guild secretary.