Agriland Media Group is delighted to collaborate with the National Dairy Council (NDC) to bring you the Raising the Dairy Voice Series.

Majella McCafferty is Farmer Advocacy manager at National Dairy Council (NDC). Her role is to advocate on behalf of Irish dairy farmers by bridging the gap in what consumers understand about dairy farming and the steps Irish dairy farmers are committed to in reducing their impact on the environment. Farm advocacy manager, Majella McCaffrey

“My role at NDC is to put a voice to the ongoing success of over 17,000 dairy farming family businesses across Ireland.

“Today, more than ever we must support Irish dairy farmers who are focused on science based initiatives to address the flagship issues of water quality improvement, emissions reduction, improved animal welfare, increased biodiversity among other actions with demonstrable evidence to build and grow trust with Irish consumers,” Majella said.

The NDC champions the role that Irish dairy plays as a community based, in most cases family run enterprises, who produce milk to the highest quality standards in the most responsible way.

The NDC is charged with protecting Irish dairy’s international reputation by advocating for its social license to produce.

A critical part of this advocacy objective, is to bring the farmer voice front and central to share what life is like on a dairy farm, to share how the process works, the regulations that must be adhered to, the steps farmers are taking to meet challenging targets to produce nutritious milk.

From this, the NDC creates communication campaigns to show consumers how their milk is being produced responsibly so that when they come to make choices about consumption, they can feel confident that the local dairy farmer and processor has delivered high quality produce responsibly – from grass to glass.

“In the face of mounting criticism that agriculture is the biggest contributor to GHG emissions in Ireland, and growing suggestions that the only way to combat climate change is to move to a plant-based diet, it is critical that the NDC provides Irish consumers with the facts about Irish dairy farming practices,” Majella said.

“This means it’s our business to understand the lives and lifestyles of Irish consumers behavioural patterns, changing trends in the market and the required consumer education on issue-based communication topics, especially when it comes to making choices about food for themselves and their families while considering climate and the environment.

“We know from listening to consumers of all ages, that they want to know about where there food comes from and how it is produced prior to making the decision to purchase the product,” she added.

The dairy industry is adopting eco-friendly practices, reducing carbon footprints and at the heart of our dairy practices is a deep commitment to ensuring the highest standards of animal welfare.

The NDC believes that the health and well-being of our animals are not just ethical responsibilities, but essential to producing high-quality dairy products.

Its farms adhere to rigorous care protocols, ensuring that animals are treated with respect, provided with proper nutrition, and kept in comfortable, humane conditions.

By prioritising animal welfare, the NDC is safeguarding the future of its farms, building trust with its consumers, and upholding its promise to deliver ethically produced dairy.

This shift in consumer behaviour reflects a broader trend toward sustainability-driven consumer preferences, where people are actively seeking out brands and products that align with their own personal values.

To address this issue, the NDC communicates on behalf of dairy farmers and producers demonstrating the commitment to sustainable practices clearly and transparently.

By addressing environmental concerns head-on, dairy brands can build trust with consumers who prioritize sustainability and animal welfare ultimately positioning themselves as leaders in the market.

Effective issue-based communication on sustainability and other agricultural topics can differentiate a product, foster customer loyalty, and respond on behalf of the dairy farmers to the increasing demand for responsible agricultural practices in the dairy industry.

You can see on the infographic below – taken from our most recent research from June 2024 that over 71% of consumers trust Irish dairy farmers to care for the environment

A key aspect of build the farmer voice is to have a team of spoke people who know full well the critical aspects of responsibly producing milk are the dairy farmers themselves.

Led by Majella, the NDC has a team of award-winning dairy farm ambassadors from all across the country who are active, passionate, advocates for Ireland’s grass-fed dairy farming system and they regularly appear at Open Farm Events, conferences, school’s events and feature in advertorials, out of home, TV and radio campaigns.

Majella oversees regular reviews of all content for social media, digital, marketing, PR and communications ensuring the voice of the farmer is always delivered to the correct consumer audience supported by scientifically proven facts and figures.

“A clear voice, championing our industry with positive stories about the reality of life on the farm, the effective measures being undertaken to address the environmental challenges, the people that make dairy happen and the future that they want to have” said Majella.

“Our role is to educate the consumer representing the farmer and being that clear voice so that the general public can feel better connected to the production system that puts top quality Irish dairy in the chiller cabinet,” she added.

