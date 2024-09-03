Some Dale Meats products have been recalled by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of bacteria.

Dale Meats is recalling all batches of cooked sliced ham, hazlett and sliced corned beef with a use-by date up to and including September 29 of this year.

The recall was issued due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Recalled Dale Meats products. Image source: FSAI

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale. Caterers and consumers are advised not use the implicated batches.

Wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and instruct them to recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retail customers.

Dale Meats

The FSAI announcement follows a similar incident last month where all batches of Dale Meats sliced cooked ham, hazlett and sliced corned beef with a use-by date up to August 31, 2024 were recalled.

Products were infected with Listeria monocytogenes, the same bacteria last month, and similar restrictions followed.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

Foods generally implicated with outbreaks of the bacteria include processed meat products, cheese, processed fish products, butter, rice salad and corn salad.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.