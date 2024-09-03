Preparations are underway in Ratheniska, Co. Laois, as the National Ploughing Championships were officially launched today (Tuesday, September 3).

All of the favourite attractions are set to return this year, from September 17 until September 19, with everything from fashion shows to sheep shearing, along with live music and dancing.

Assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna Marie McHugh said that weather conditions have remained “reasonable” for setting up infrastructure so far.

It is hoped that the rain will stay away, with field conditions much improved this year in comparison to last September. However, crowds are expected either way.

“I’m always very proud when the rural organisations say to us that in the week of ploughing, it’s all about rural Ireland and that’s massively important that we actually can get that level of interest in rural Ireland for one week of the year,” McHugh said.

Leading manufacturers and agents will also be present over the three days with sales advisors and technical experts for free consultations.

There has already been “huge interest” to enter the prestigious ‘Machine of the Year’ competition, according to the NPA.

Ploughing 2024

This year’s ploughing programme has attracted entries from all around the country and Northern Ireland bringing the number preparing to plough in Laois to over 300 for the three days.

In the ploughing stakes the addition of the European Vintage Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday is attracting participants and their followers from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Belgium, Ireland and Germany.

Current national champion and world ploughing champion, Eamonn Tracey is “looking forward” to facing competitors this year.

“The ploughing standard in Ireland has risen over the past 10 to 15 years to a very high level and there’s just no room for error anymore,” Tracey said.

From the experience of ploughing his whole life, some key advice from Tracey is to identify mistakes, and improve various aspects, and to be “consistent on every aspect”.

Traffic

For those making their way to Ratheniska in two weeks time, gardaí have said it is important that attendees play their part in “making the roads safer”.

A traffic management plan will be in place to ensure that those arriving can navigate the local roads around the site safely and without undue traffic delays.

Those travelling are advised to allow additional journey time, and follow the management plan, which will be available on the NPA website.