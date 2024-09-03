Claas has launched five new Scorpion telehandlers in the 3-4t lift capacity class, which brings the total number of machines of this type in its portfolio to eight.

The five new models range from 3.3 to 4.2t and comprise the Scorpion 733; 1033; 638; 738 and 742.

These models are claimed to feature significant improvements in comfort and convenience, as well as improved stability and greater lift capacity.

Power provided by Liebherr

The new loaders are powered by a 105 kW/143hp Liebherr four-cylinder diesel engine, which delivers a maximum hydraulic output of 160l/min at just 1,600rpm, which is said to boost fuel efficiency and reduce noise levels.

During loading, the Dynamiv Power feature automatically adjusts the engine speed to the joystick angle, and so to the desired lift and loading speed, ensuring faster and more efficient cycles. Precision of control was a major consideration in the design of the new machines

All the models are driven by the Varipower 2 hydrostatic transmission, the reliability of which has been proven through its use in Claas Jaguar forage harvesters for many years.

As an option, the new Varipower 3 will be available for the Scorpion 738 and 742 models.

This has a larger dual hydraulic motor which transfers up to 68kN tractive force to the wheels – an increase of around 20% compared with the standard Varipower 2. A 100mm addition to the width and a redesigned rear counter weight add to the stability of the new models

Despite this extra power, Claas claims that the drive retains fingertip precision. Both transmissions are capable of a top road speed of up to 40 km/h.

The new loaders are also equipped with a new hydraulic controls and and electronic pilot control, which offers three major advances.

Driver aids by Claas

The first is automatic bucket return which, as its name suggests, will take three bucket back to a previously saved position.

The second is an automatic shake function, which utilises the tilt rams to ensure that clumping materials are shaken free and uneven bucket loads can be levelled. The latest driver aids include the ability to return the bucket to a pre-set position

Finally, the hydraulic arm may be set to retract as it is lowered.

All of this can be controlled from the new armrest which is attached to seat, allowing the controls to move with the driver, giving greater precision to the arm movement when travelling. Repositioned controls are said to add to driver comfort and overall efficiency

From a practical point of view, there are several other additions which are designed to ease the operator’s day.

One of the more useful features, is the relief button at the rear, which enables the spool valves to be depressurised, allowing pipe connections to be made easily and quickly.

Those models fitted with air brakes have a connection to which an airgun may be fitted for blowing dust out of radiators or other nooks and crannies.