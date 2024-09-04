The latest progress report on the 2024 Climate Action Plan (CAP24) shows continued progress towards Ireland’s climate targets with 20 out of 33 new actions completed on time.

The publication of the government’s progress report comes after the recent publication by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of provisional greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for Ireland for 2023.

The figures showed a reduction of 6.8% (excluding land emissions) compared to 2022, with emission reductions in almost all sectors.

However, CAP24 delivery rates recorded in the first half of the year show challenges within the system are impacting delivery of climate actions.

Risks to meeting international, EU and national emissions reduction targets are also evident, according to the progress report.

Today’s progress report also comes alongside the latest update from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) which indicates that the government needs to do more to support farmers reduce emissions.

Climate

The earth experienced its warmest year on record in 2023. In Europe, heat-related deaths are estimated to have increased in 94% of the European regions monitored, according to CAP24.

The surge in temperatures means that we are rapidly approaching the 1.5°C limit set by the international Paris climate agreement, the report has stated.

Global temperature trends and extreme weather events are mirrored in Ireland, with 2023 marking the warmest year on Irish record.

The first climate change assessment for Ireland released in quarter one indicates that recent changes in heat extremes and heavy precipitation can be linked to climate change caused by human activity, the government report stated.

The government has indicated that action will require collaboration with each household, community, section of society and sector of the economy playing its part.

“We will do this in a manner that is fair, supporting each other and those most vulnerable to the changes ahead,” the government has stated.

Action

Climate Action Plan 2024 sets out the government’s approach to tackling climate change and lists a series of actions to be completed throughout 2024.

High impact actions completed in the first half of the year include:

Delivering low-cost finance scheme for home retrofits;

Publishing a National Biomethane Strategy;

Publishing a national EV (electric vehicle) charging strategy;

Publishing a decarbonisation roadmap for industrial heat;

Updating the shadow price of carbon;

Adopting 31 Local Authority Climate Action Plans

Developing a new National Adaptation Framework.

Speaking on the progress report, Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “We have already made really significant progress to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as a result of the government’s ambitious programme on climate, but change is not happening at the scale required yet.

“I welcome this report as further evidence that Ireland must accelerate progress on climate action.

“The climate crisis should make us ambitious for what we can do together. Working together, we can help to create a better Ireland that is well positioned to thrive, economically, socially and environmentally, in the rapidly changing circumstances climate change is bringing.

“We can set an aspiration as a nation to become a ‘green island’ – to realise our unique potential for energy independence, food security and biodiversity. Every decision must be approached as a climate decision,” the Taoiseach added.

The Taoiseach outlined that Ireland’s transition to a low-carbon, climate resilient and sustainable future, taking full advantage of renewable energy potential, moving away from dependence on fossil fuels, requires major policy, regulatory, fiscal and sectoral initiatives.

Harris explained that transparent reporting on progress is essential to draw attention to risks, maintain accountability for delivery and allow the government to identify solutions to barriers encountered.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “Extreme weather events around the world continue to bring home the realities of climate change.

“It is vital that we also realise the risk to our own nation posed by the rapidly changing climate. We must take the necessary steps to address this challenge. We are both morally and legally obliged to act at home and abroad.

“The government is investing to ensure the transition is fair, ring-fencing funds raised through carbon tax and other initiatives to support those most vulnerable to the changes happening.

“Meanwhile, the Infrastructure, Climate and Nature fund will help us future-proof against the further measures that may be needed,” the Tánaiste added.

Micheál Martin said that the government is also helping people to develop new incomes adding that he biomethane strategy will offer opportunities for land use and income diversification, particularly for farmers who would like to generate energy.

He stated that the €1.3 billion investment in a new forestry programme will provide the way forward for others.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman said: “Reaching the targets we have set is challenging, but we can do it, if we work together. The future must be zero-carbon. We can and will do that.”

Climate Action Plan 2024

A draft Climate Action Plan 2024 was agreed by government in December 2023.

Following the completion of Strategic Environmental Assessment, Appropriate Assessment, and a six-week public consultation, the finalised version of the CAP24 was approved by the government on May 21, 2024.

The plan details actions across a number of areas, including six vital, high-impact sectors:

Powering renewables;

Building better;

Transforming how we travel;

Making family farms more sustainable ;

; Greening business and enterprise;

Changing land use.

CAP24 Q1 and Q2 progress report

To maintain a focus on high impact actions, progress reporting by the Department of the Taoiseach on CAP24 is largely confined to initiatives or significant steps towards achieving the government’s climate ambitions under the following headings: