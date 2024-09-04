ABP has announced that its skills development programme, Angus Youth Challenge, is live and open for entries from teenagers living in Northern Ireland.

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge offers Year 11 students aged between 14 and 15 the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in beef production and to compete for the chance to win a herd of Angus cross calves valued at approximately £3,500.

The competition invites teams of two to four students representing their school, club, or society, whereby they will rear their own set of calves under the mentorship of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Angus youth challenge

Teams that advance to the final stage of the competition will embark on a farm to fork trip with ABP and its competition partner, Certified Irish Angus, for additional inspiration.

The winning team will also retain the entire proceeds from the sale of the herd they raised and a cheque of £1000 will be awarded to their representing school or club.

The programme is designed to complement GCSE studies, with a particular focus on practical learning that aligns with several academic subjects.

In addition to agricultural skills, the finalists will receive training in communication, presentation, and interview techniques, helping them to excel both in the competition and in their academic and professional endeavours.

Applicants are required to submit a video entry via the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website.

A selection of competitors will be invited to showcase their ideas at a high-profile exhibition event at Balmoral Park on October 25, whereby a panel of judges will subsequently determine which teams progress to the finalist stage.

ABP’s managing director in Northern Ireland, George Mullan, commented on the significance of the initiative for young people and their schools:

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is part of our commitment to nurturing the next generation of talent in the agri-food sector.

“It gives young people an insight into the diverse career opportunities available and equips them with the skills they need to succeed.

“Its cross-curricular design benefits in-classroom teaching and pupil attainment whilst the requirement for the finalists to engage within their school and local community has far-reaching benefits beyond the participating team.”

The competition is open to all Year 11 students regardless of whether they live on a farm, and participation counts towards the Duke of Edinburgh/Joint Award skills requirement.