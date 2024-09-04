The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is reminding farmers in Northern Ireland that the closed period for spreading chemical fertiliser is fast approaching.

The closed spreading period for all types of chemical fertiliser is from midnight on September 15, 2024 to midnight January 31, 2025.

The Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) prohibits the application of fertilisers during the months when plant growth is lowest and the risk of nutrient runoff is highest.

The department said that applying nutrients to grass or crops that are not growing can lead to valuable nutrients leaching or running off into waterways.

Fertiliser

DAERA noted that there are two exceptions to the closed spreading period for chemical fertiliser.

The department said that different types of chemical fertiliser can be applied to some crops other than grass during the closed period, if a crop need can be demonstrated.

DAERA gave the example of winter cabbages which may require a nitrogen (N) top dressing and, on soils at phosphorous (P) or K Index 0 and 1, cereal crops may require phosphate and/or potash at sowing.

The department noted that an autumn grass re-seed or winter sown cereal does not require nitrogen fertiliser at sowing.

DAERA advised farmers that there is no need to notify the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) about chemical fertiliser applications because of demonstrable crop need.

However, it added that it is advisable for farmers to keep a note for their records of the type and amount of fertiliser applied and the reasoning for it, in case of inspection.

There is also no closed period for application of chemical potash fertiliser to grassland, provided it is not blended with nitrogen or phosphorus fertiliser.

Water quality

In 2000, water quality targets were set for Northern Ireland to achieve ‘good’ status for rivers and lakes by 2027.

Since 2015, DAERA said that enhanced monitoring requirements have been introduced, such as the inclusion of new ‘priority substances’.

Due to this enhanced monitoring, it is now the case that no lakes or rivers in Northern Ireland currently have ‘good’ status.

“While all sectors are responsible for water quality issues and need to act, agriculture could do better, and a focus is needed to show greater improvements over the next few years otherwise further restrictions could be imposed.

“A key focus will be the amount of phosphorus used on farms in animal feed and fertiliser,” DAERA said.

The department advised farmers that nutrient management planning is key to using manures and fertilisers sustainably.

Training in nutrient management is available as part of the provision for the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme through the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).