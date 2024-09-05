Independent Ireland has confirmed that Eddie Punch will represent the party as a candidate for the Clare constituency in the upcoming general election.

The former general secretary of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) was unsuccessful in his European election bid in the Ireland South constituency earlier this year.

The cattle and suckler farmer who lives in Cratloe has a degree in European Studies from the University of Limerick (UL).

He recently completed a Masters in business practice from the Irish Management Institute (IMI) and University College Cork (UCC).

General election

Commenting on his decision to run in the next general election, Punch said that he wanted to give the people of Clare “a choice for sensible change”.

“Our country has been run based on Dublin demands and Green politics for too long.

“It’s time to bring balance and accountability back to government, with a focus on the needs of all citizens, especially those in rural areas,” he said.

Punch has represented the farming community for over 25 year in numerous national forums, including the National Economic and Social Council (NESC) and the National Economic Dialogue.

“The farming community is at their wits end with threats to end the nitrates derogation and cut the national herd.

“Farmers in Clare, like the rest of Ireland, are sick and tired of being led up and down the hill. They can’t plan for the future.

“If elected, I will not be found wanting in standing up for Irish farming, and for our food sector. It makes no sense to cut back Irish quality food systems and import food from outside the EU,” he said. Eddie Punch

The Independent Ireland candidate added that he is “dedicated to ensuring fair play for Clare and advocating for balanced regional development”.

He is particularly concerned about the marginalisation of Shannon Airport in favour of Dublin Airport, which he sees as detrimental to tourism and economic growth on the west coast.

“Of the 39 million passengers handled by Irish airports in 2023, 85% went through Dublin and just 5% through Shannon.

“This imbalance is devastating for tourism in Clare and the west of Ireland. We need strong voices in the Dáil to challenge the mindset that ‘Dublin is all that matters’,” he said.

Punch also voiced scepticism about “certain climate policies” that he believes are impractical for rural Ireland.

“We have spent the last few years with carbon tax being progressively hiked, being told to use public transport and in the past few weeks parents are exhausted fighting to retain a decent school bus service in Sixmilebridge, Cratloe and Newmarket on Fergus,” he said.

Independent Ireland



Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins said that “Eddie Punch is a passionate advocate for rural Ireland”.

“His deep knowledge of agriculture and his commitment to balanced regional development make him an outstanding candidate for Clare.

“Eddie understands the challenges facing our farmers and rural communities, and he will be a tireless champion for their needs in the Dáil,” he added.

Sitting Independent Ireland TD for Roscommon–Galway Michael Fitzmaurice also expressed his support for Punch.

“Eddie Punch knows firsthand the struggles of rural life and the farming community. He has been on the front lines, advocating for fair treatment and sensible policies.

“His experience and dedication will be invaluable in fighting for the interests of Clare and ensuring that the voices of rural Ireland are heard,” he said.