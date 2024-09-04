The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 2,225 (59%) applications made by farmers in tranche 3 of the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3).

The latest statistics, published by the department, show that officials gave an additional 305 the green light last week.

1,301 of the 3,799 tranche 3 applications are still being processed, a further 187 have been rejected and 86 were withdrawn to date.

The following table provides the latest update on tranche 3 applications for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 1,000 34 32 347 587 Dairy Equipment Scheme 88 1 3 37 47 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 1,055 75 14 345 621 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 314 6 5 129 174 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 320 12 8 72 228 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 37 2 1 17 17 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 326 13 4 155 154 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 219 9 8 37 165 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 170 13 5 54 98 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 270 22 6 108 34 Total 3,799 187 86 1,301 2,225 TAMS 3 tranche 3 applications. Source: DAFM

The latest data also shows that 125 out of 8,203 applications made under tranche 1 are still “in progress”

7,229 applications have been approved in this round, while 673 were rejected and 176 withdrawn.

The department said that its staff are still working on 492 applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of TAMS 3.

7,817 of the 9,110 applications made in this tranche have been approved, 595 rejected and 206 withdrawn.

TAMS

Meanwhile, farmers are reminded that the closing date for tranche 4 applications is this Friday, September 6.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has already indicated that tranche 5 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, December 6.

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The new version of the scheme includes ten measures covering dairy, farm safety, slurry storage, low emission slurry spreading (LESS), farm safety, organics, solar PV, tillage, pig and poultry.

There are also separate capital investment schemes for women and young farmers.