Air Ambulance Northern Ireland (NI) is drawing attention to a significant increase in the demand for its services ahead of Air Ambulance Awareness Week, which will run from September 9 to September 15.

The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) has noted an increase in 50 incidents this year in comparison to 2023’s callouts.

Operational lead of the service, Glenn O’Rorke said: “Anyone in Northern Ireland can become a patient at any time, and this year we have seen an increase in the number of people who have needed the HEMS compared to last year.

“50 additional call-outs mean multiple individuals who have needed critical pre-hospital care at the scene of their accident or medical emergency.”

Jamie Lynch, a 23-year-old from Warrenpoint, Co. Down, had to avail of the air ambulance services when he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this year on May 3, while meeting friends for coffee in Newry.

When Lynch collapsed, locals reacted quickly and began to administer CPR, while his friends called emergency services.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) dispatched a rapid response paramedic and one emergency crew to the incident when the alarm was raised, before tasking the charity Air Ambulance with a HEMS crew on board to attend to the scene. Jamie Lynch visiting Air Ambulance base

Lynch was treated in the coffee shop and once stabilised, swiftly rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, where he was delivered straight into ICU.

Fewer than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest in the UK, however, early CPR intervention within three to five minutes of collapse can increase the chance of survival up to 50-70%.

Lynch made a miraculous recovery after spending three weeks in hospital which he accredits to the emergency and air ambulance teams:

“I have almost fully recovered thanks to the efforts of everyone on that day. I never thought of myself as someone who might need the Air Ambulance, and certainly not while in a coffee shop.

“But, it all goes to show that you never know when your life could turn upside down and I’m so grateful that the Air Ambulance was there for me when it did

“I look forward to being involved in fundraising activities for this local charity, my girlfriend Caoimhe is taking part in the Belfast City Airport Runway Run this September,” he said.

Air Ambulance funding

The Air Ambulance service operates 365 days a year in Northern Ireland, providing vital support for 12 hours each day, which costs the charity approximately £6,850 a day to fund.

This operation is made possible thanks to the partnership with NIAS and fundraising efforts and donations from the people of Northern Ireland.

As Air Ambulance Awareness Week approaches, which this year is centred around the theme ‘Today’s Supporter, Tomorrow’s Lifesaver,’ the charity is urging the public to get involved to support the service so that it may continue to provide critical care as needed.

The charity encourages workplaces to host coffee mornings, community, sports and faith groups to organise an event or collection in aid of the charity, and for individuals to consider joining the charity as a member with a monthly donation.