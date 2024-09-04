The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has welcomed the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC) recommendation to increase supports for farmers to meet climate change targets.

The recommendation is part of the council’s annual review of agriculture and land use, land use change and forestry (LULUCF) sector which was published today (Wednesday, September 4).

The CCAC stated that the agriculture sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, accounting for 34.3% of Ireland’s emissions in 2023.

The report called on the government to communicate the opportunities and incentivise proven climate measures for farmers, suppliers and the wider industry.

ICSA

ICSA Beef Committee chair John Cleary agreed that farmers should be further supported in meeting climate change targets

“ICSA has been hugely critical of the lack of real and meaningful financial supports for farmers, particularly around reducing the age of slaughter.

“Farmers are sick of being told that reducing the age of slaughter is an easy and cost-neutral ask when clearly it is not,” he said.

Cleary said that reducing the age of slaughter comes with significant financial implications for farmers.

“It requires accelerated growth rates, which necessitate higher feed costs and more intensive management, particularly if we are being expected to take on more dairy bred calves.

“Additionally, the infrastructure needed to support this shift – such as enhanced housing and feeding systems – requires substantial investment,” he said.

Targeted support

The ICSA Beef chair said such costs place an additional burden on farmers, “who are already grappling with tight margins and low incomes”.

“Any move to implement such measures must be accompanied by targeted financial support.

“As part of our budget submission ICSA has sought a Beef Carbon Efficiency Payment worth up to €150/head for feeding and weighing animals between 12-24 months with the target of early finishing, to a maximum 150 animals. This must now be given serious consideration,” he said.

Cleary was critical of the CCAC for advocating for a reduction in meat consumption.

“Simplistic calls to cut meat consumption ignore the complexities of human nutrition and undermine the vital role of livestock farming in rural economies and sustainable agriculture.

“Any dietary recommendations must be based on sound science and consider the realities of farming and nutrition, rather than on questionable studies that have been widely criticised and debunked for flawed methodologies and for overlooking the nutritional value of meat in a balanced diet,” he said.