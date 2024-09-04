An Irish MEP has said that an overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) is both long overdue and badly needed.

Fine Gael Midlands-North West MEP Maria Walsh welcomed the recommendation which is contained in the report on the Strategic Dialogue for the Future of EU Agriculture, published today (Wednesday, September 4).

The report outlines key initiatives for the future of European agriculture including an independent fund for measures under the EU Nature Restoration Law (NRL) and increased investment to support farmers through the Just Transition.

The suggestions will guide the work of the European Commission when shaping its Vision for Agriculture and Food, due to be delivered in the first 100 days of President Ursula von der Leyen’s second mandate.

CAP

MEP Maria Walsh, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development, welcomed the report.

“One of the most significant recommendations within this report is the proposed overhaul of the Common Agricultural Policy – which is long overdue and badly needed.

“Under the recommendations, support would be provided to the farmers who need it most. A farmers’ economic viability would be taken into account and the proposed measures would see the CAP delivering income support in a targeted manner.

“Given that the CAP has failed to meet the needs of many farm families, particularly smaller farmers over the last number of years, I welcome the premise of this change to the CAP on the basis that it would ensure small farmers receive their fair share of support.

“Without meaningful CAP reform the long-term viability of many Irish family farms is in question,” the MEP said.

Walsh welcomed the report’s calls for the establishment of a well-resourced nature restoration fund – outside of the CAP.

“Farmers will always be compensated for any restoration measures they take, but such financial support cannot be at the expense of other farmers or programmes,” she said.

The report also recommends the creation of an additional independent fund outside of the CAP, the Agri-food Just Transition Fund (AJTF), to support farmers and agri-food producers.

“Such investment would allow Irish farmers to pivot their businesses and future-proof their livelihoods,” Walsh said.

The Irish MEP said it was important that the report recognised that the “issue of land access is a topic for the EU to address”.

She said she would “work closely with the European Commission to establish guidelines for Member States on supporting land mobility for young farmers”.