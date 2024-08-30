Farmers are being reminded that the closing date for tranche 4 applications under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) is fast approaching.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue previously advised that the deadline for applications under this tranche will close next Friday, September 6.

TAMS provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

The new version of the scheme includes ten measures covering dairy, farm safety, slurry storage, low emission slurry spreading (LESS), farm safety, organics, solar PV, tillage, pig and poultry.

There are also separate capital investment schemes for women and young farmers.

Minister McConalogue has already indicated that tranche 5 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, December 6.

TAMS

Over 21,000 applications were submitted by farmers to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) under the first three tranches of TAMS 3.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that 1,920 (51%) of the 3,799 tranche 3 applications have been approved.

There are still 1,619 outstanding applications which are “in progress”, while 174 have been rejected and 86 withdrawn.

The latest data shows that 132 out of the 8,203 applications made as part of tranche 1 are still being considered.

7,224 (88%) applications have been approved under this tranche, 671 applications have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

616 applications still “in progress” for tranche 2, with 582 have been rejected and 206 withdrawn.

The department has approved 7,706 (85%) of the total 9,110 applications made under this tranche.