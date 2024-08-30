Agriland Media Group is delighted to announce a new collaboration with ESB Networks which will see the launch of the ‘Autumn Safety Series’.

Since it was first established in 1927, ESB Networks has grown from “strength to strength”, according to the company.

ESB Networks believes that “electricity is a social good that should be accessible and affordable for all” and that “acting with integrity and transparency, protecting the world around us and creating an inclusive and flexible culture that protects and empowers people” is important.

The company is aiming to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2040.

“We are harnessing all our resources to make this Brighter Future a reality.

“This includes making significant investment in our people and working collaboratively with partners to build trust, enhance the lives of our customers and drive economic progress,” a spokesperson for the company said.

ESB aims to make its business more efficient and sustainable for the long-term.

It strives to make a genuine difference for its customers, its colleagues and its communities, while continuously looking for ways in which it can improve its services.

Autumn Safety Series

The ESB Networks Autumn Safety Series in collaboration with Agriland will comprise three articles, which will be published over the next three consecutive weeks.

The articles will primarily focus on the following topics:

Safe harvest practices this autumn;

Advice for dealing with stormy conditions in regards to timber/hedge cutting;

Getting winter-ready on farm this autumn.

If you have any concerns, please phone ESB Networks immediately. In an emergency situation, the speed of your phone call could make all the difference.

The emergency contact number is 1800 372 999 (24-hour/seven-day service).

Save this number in your mobile phone today.