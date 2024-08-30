A driver of a tractor was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car on a regional road in Co. Carlow yesterday (Thursday, August 29).

In a statement, Gardaí said that they and emergency services were alerted to a collision between a car and a tractor on the R488 at Rathvinden, Leighlinbridge, shortly before 10:00a.m.

The tractor driver, a man in his 60s, was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital in Co. Dublin with serious injuries.

The car’s driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for assessment.

Witnesses are being urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at (059) 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 for any information in relation to the collision.

Earlier this month, head of the Roads Policing Unit in Co. Meath and Co. Westmeath, inspector Peter Gilsenan told Agriland that August is “a very busy month for farmers”, with a lot of machinery on the roads.

“In the farming industry, like every other industry, production has increased, machinery has increased, everything has increased, and the size of machinery has, but our roads haven’t,” Gilsenan said.

He said that farmers should “realise” the size of the machine and the size of the road in order to “drive accordingly”, while avoiding distraction.

He added other road users should also be “conscious” of the increase in machinery at this time on the year.

Default speed limits are set for all roads by the Road Traffic Acts, with the change on the default limit on rural, local roads from 80km/h to 60km/h being legislated for by the Road Traffic Act 2024.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed to Agriland that the group is targeting the introduction of the first change in defaults, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural, local roads, by the end of November.