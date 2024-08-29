Teagasc has said that more action needs to be taken at farm level to bring down the number of accidents and farm fatalities.

Recent work by Leah Sheridan, of Teagasc Ballinrobe and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) Galway showed that there are persistent safety risks in Irish agriculture.

The fatality rate in agriculture is higher than in any other sector. Farms are identified as the most high-risk workplace. The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) reported 16 fatalities in agriculture (20 when forestry and fishing is included) in 2023, and three so far in 2024.

According to Teagasc, there are about 4,500 farm accidents in Ireland each year, 46% of which require hospitalisation for the victim with 18%requiring a doctor and 16% requiring first aid.

Statistics show that the main cause of fatalities on Irish farms are tractors and farm vehicles. The main causes of death with farm vehicles involve overturning, being crushed, getting stuck, and getting pinned under falling from vehicles.

According to Teagasc, the most common risk is when a vehicle drives or roles over due to drivers not seeing the danger, driver behaviour, excessive rushing, maintenance work not being completed, and drivers taking risks.

Risks associated with machinery includes crushing, being struck by a moving part, machinery collapsing, entanglement in power-take offs (PTO) shafts, and getting trapped. Agitators and slurry tankers are responsible for most injuries and fatal accidents, mainly because the PTO is still in operation while the tractor and machine are stationary.

Teagasc advises that accidents can be prevented by ensuring all suitable guards are fitted to machinery, and by using axle stands or wooden blocks to support raised machinery. All PTO shafts must be fully guarded by enclosing them along their full length from the tractor to the first bearing on the machine.

In terms of livestock, Teagasc warns that livestock that undergo a painful experience in handling may be resistant to being handled in the future. Good handling facilities are also essential for cattle and other livestock, including a crush in working order.

Farmers should never turn their back on a cow or heifer that has just calved, and should exercise caution if entering a field with a bull.

Another major risk is slurry. The two main issues here are the risk of drowning in slurry tanks and the risk of asphyxiation by toxic gases released from slurry storage.

Farmers should bear in mind the ‘EVA’ method when working slurry – evacuate, ventilate, and agitate.

Just one breath or lungful of the hydrogen sulphide gas that is released during agitation can cause instant death. Therefore, it is vital that farmers do not enter the shed until at least 30 minutes after agitation has finished.

Teagasc also advises farmers to comply with the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005.