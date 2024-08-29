This year’s Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association’s (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show, which will take place at the Punchestown Event Centre from November 12-14, has already attracted “considerable” national and international exhibitor support.

FTMTA executive director, Michael Farrelly said he is delighted with the level of bookings already secured, and is confident to secure further interest from across the agri-machinery and manufacturing sectors over the coming weeks.

The association’s online application portal for exhibitors at this year’s Farm Machinery Show opened in May. Exhibitors can log onto the FTMTA website to book their show space, be it indoor, indoor and outdoor or a shell scheme.

Commenting on the 2024 show, Farrelly said: “Demands within the industry led us to move the show to its new winter date, and that move has been completely vindicated given the reaction that we’ve already received from exhibitors.

“We’re delighted with the support that’s been afforded us from the industry’s leading national and international brands, and we’re looking forward to securing further bookings on all scales.”

November’s show will also showcase the “continued commitment” to innovation by global and Irish manufacturers, and provide several new FTMTA members, including Pro Dig and KME, with an opportunity to display their products to an audience.

Farm Machinery Show

Long-standing FTMTA members, including Hi Spec, Mastek, SlurryQuip, Malone Farm Machinery and McHale, will also exhibit the “best and latest” from their respective ranges, according to the association.

“Coupling their presence alongside some of the world’s leading tractor manufacturer and farm machinery brands will make FTMTA 2024 one of the highlights of the winter for farmers, contractors and the visiting public alike,” the FTMTA said.

Confirming that there is no duplication of brands at the show, he said: “Each exhibitor is either a manufacturer, importer and distributor of the machinery which they will have on display, which remains one of our show’s distinctive and enduring selling points.”

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment, in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.

Tickets will become available closer to the show dates. Further updates will be made on the FTMTA’s social media. All exhibitors will be notified once online ticket sales open.