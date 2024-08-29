The UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has confirmed bluetongue in animals on two new sites in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV3) has been confirmed in three more animals following reports of clinical suspicion in sheep, bringing the total number of cases to four.

In accordance with the bluetongue disease control framework, the existing temporary control zone (TCZ) has been extended.

All three animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

Movement restrictions apply to all ruminants and camelids and to their germinal products, Defra said.

Bluetongue

The first case of bluetongue in the 2024/25 vector season was detected in England earlier this week.

The virus was detected in a single sheep at a premises near Haddiscoe, South Norfolk, according to UK deputy chief veterinary officer, Ele Brown. This was the first case since March.

A 20km temporary control zone was put in place around the affected farm which restricts movements of susceptible animals and their germinal products, except under licence.

The animal was culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission, Defra said, and surveillance is underway to determine if the virus is currently circulating in the UK.

The affected animal is the first in England that has shown clinical signs and has been unwell from infection with bluetongue, according to the UK deputy chief veterinary officer.

The impacts of an infection can vary greatly, with some animals showing no clinical signs while for others it can cause productivity issues. In the most severe cases, the disease can be fatal for infected animals.

This case is a “clear reminder of the threat of the disease” and farmers and their vets must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), Brown said.