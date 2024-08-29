The leader of the Rural Independent Group, Deputy Mattie McGrath has claimed that scoring for some commonages under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been “extremely harsh”.

The Tipperary TD has also criticised Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue for “inefficient, unacceptable, and avoidable delays in farm payments“.

He said that thousands of farmers participating in ACRES are still waiting for balancing payments.

“When people owe the government, they face interest and penalty charges. Yet, the government delays vital payments to farmers who have already incurred costs implementing ACRES measures.

“This is neither fair nor reasonable, especially when farmers’ incomes are already under pressure,” he said.

ACRES

Deputy McGrath said that cash flow issues are becoming increasingly problematic for farmers.

“Minister Charlie McConalogue must address this challenge and enhance his department’s efficiency in disbursing EU payments promptly.

“Immediate resources are needed to resolve this situation swiftly. The department must engage with farmers, provide clear communication, and ensure that these delays do not impact the advance 2024 tranche 1 or tranche 2 ACRES payments,” he said.

Deputy McGrath said that farmers had entered the agri-environmental scheme “in good faith” and had invested in planners and carried out environmental actions.

“Now, many are left uncertain about their payments or even potential repayments. This is compounded by delayed approvals of Non-Productive Investment (NPI) applications, which closed last December,” he said. Deputy Mattie McGrath

The TD said that “farmers rely on these payments to sustain their operations”, adding that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) “needs to urgently get their house in order”.

“Minister McConalogue promised farmers up to €10,500 annually for the five years of the ACRES scheme.

“However, it now appears that farmers might not receive their first full-year payments until next year or even the year after. The Department must deliver on their promises. This delay is unacceptable.

“Budget 2025 offers the minister and his officials an opportunity to show they truly understand the challenges farmers face.

“They should ensure all participating ACRES farmers receive their €10,500 for this year. It’s not the farmers’ fault that the NPIs are delayed or that applications for landscape actions aren’t open.

“The sheer number of farmers still awaiting these payments underscores the critical need for a comprehensive overhaul and simplification of all the schemes,” he said.

Deputy McGrath added that “the scoring is extremely harsh on many commonages”, which he said is “further complicated by 100 metre exclusions around turbary activity”.

“Given the issues with ACRES, maximum flexibility should be applied. The exclusion zone should be reduced, and the department must deliver the ACRES scheme as promised, ensuring payments are made promptly,” he said.