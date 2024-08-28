The pending decision by Mayo County Council on the proposed construction of an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant near Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo has been put on hold today (Wednesday, August 28).

The planning application was made by local pig farmer John Sheridan and Nephin Renewable Gas – Ballinrobe Limited in July. While the council was due to make a decision today, it has now requested further information from the applicants.

Further consideration of this planning application has therefore been deferred by the council. The applicants now have a period of six months to provide the requested information to the council.

The proposed AD plant on a site of approximately 4.4ha will take in manure/slurry, whole crop and other organic material to produce renewable biomethane which will be injected into the grid.

Sheridan owns the large majority of the lands within the application site boundary and owns and manages an intensive pig breeding and fattening facility, which is located in close proximity to the proposed development site.

The feedstock required to operate the proposed AD plant will be sourced predominantly

from farms within “very close” proximity of the site. Sheridan will be a key supplier of feedstock, according to the planning application.

AD plant in Mayo

Under the proposed development, liquid and solid digestate resulting from the AD process will be converted into bio-based fertiliser, which will be utilised on farms supplying the facility, the planning application states.

If approved, the development will include the construction of three digesters, two digestate storage structures, two liquid feed tanks, three pasteurisation tanks, a pre-fertiliser manufacturing tank and an odour abatement plant.

The proposed development at a site within the townlands of Levally, Cappacurry and Knocknadrimna will, according to the application, create employment opportunities in the locality with approximately 75 full-time positions.

In total, 71 local farmers are willing to supply feedstock to the proposed plant, according to the planning application which also states that heavy goods vehicles will deliver feedstocks and remove the digestate, rather than smaller farm vehicles.

Two objections have been made to the proposed development from objectors based in Co. Mayo and Co. Monaghan, according to Mayo County Council.

Planning application

The applicants must now provide further information regarding roads/traffic safety; supply of feedstock; infrastructure; discharges; minimisation of soiled water; oil and chemical spillage controls; odour control; and noise control.

The information required by the council includes a map “clearly showing” the location of all feedstock suppliers by category, including the location of poultry, food and drink production residue suppliers and farm suppliers.

The applicants must also submit a table listing each farming unit or other businesses supplying feedstock, and specify whether any of the suppliers are derogation farmers or facilities licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA noted that the proposed AD plant may require a licence under Class 11 of the EPA Act. In a submission, the agency said it has not received a licence application for the development. The pig farm adjacent to the site is licensed by the EPA.

In a submission to the council, An Taisce said that it must be determined that proposed feedstocks are sustainable and that their production “will not exacerbate ongoing issues” with greenhouse gas emissions and water quality deterioration.