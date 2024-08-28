The Central Applications Office (CAO) has today (Wednesday, August 28) issued 83,369 round one offers to 56,571 CAO applicants.

These offers consist of 52,000 for Level 8 courses, and just over 31,400 for courses at Level 7/6.

Points have decreased for most agricultural science courses compared to last year, meanwhile 68% of all grades increased by 7.5% after the marking process.

The points for the agricultural science Level 8 course in University College Cork (UCC) decreased from 496 last year to 446 this year.

The agricultural science course at the University of Galway has decreased its points from 423 to 409.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in points for studying agricultural science in the University College of Dublin (UCD), with points remaining at 400.

Points for agricultural science at South East Technological University (SETU) Waterford have decreased slightly from 382 to 379.

CAO

Interest in veterinary remains high, with first preference level 8 applications increasing by 4% from 876 to 908 in this year’s CAO applications. Total mentions of veterinary, however, fell slightly by 6% from 1,959 to 1,841.

Points for Veterinary Medicine at UCD remains high at 589, with not everybody who receives the required points getting a college place.

Meanwhile the points for veterinary nursing at UCD dropped from 518 to 499.

CAO has advised applicants to not delay accepting an offer. Applicants can check the status of their application online at any point.

A second round of offers will be issued to fill any remaining vacancies. Round two offers will be made from September 9 until September 11.

The National Parents and Students Leaving Cert Helpline continues to operate until Saturday, August 31, from 10:00a.m to 5:00p.m each day.