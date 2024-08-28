Farmers are turning to biodegradable twine in lieu of “nightmare” single-use plastic twine to bind hay bales, according to Innovative Farmer, formerly known as the ‘Duchy Future Farming Programme’.

Innovative Farming is a network of “forward thinking farmers and growers, researchers and advisors; working together to tackle the stark challenges which farming faces”.

It is primarily funded by the King Charles III Charitable Fund and is managed by the Soil Association in the UK.

Plastic twine

Hay bales have traditionally been wrapped with single-use plastic twine, which produces 135,000t of waste on average annually, according to the association.

These plastics have pathways into the soil, water and food chain environments through fragmentation, operating error, and poor waste management, which pose significant health concerns as researchers have found evidence of microplastics in our bodies.

They can also lead to serious issues in livestock if ingested.

Field lab coordinator, Stuart Oates, farms cattle on Rosuick Organic Farm on Cornwall’s Lizard peninsula. He hopes to eradicate all single-use plastics from his farm.

“Plastic net wrap is a nightmare material. It’s almost impossible to cut off without small pieces falling into the hay, which then spread into the environment and get eaten by our animals.

“This can build up quickly as we process thousands of bales a year.

“The effects of ingesting microplastics on animal and human health is only now starting to be understood, and none of it is good,” he said.

Sisal

To tackle this growing problem, which has both health and environmental implications, a dozen farmers across the UK are trialling a sustainable substitute to plastic twine, made out of sisal.

2,500 sisal twine wrapped bales and 2,500 bales wrapped using conventional plastic twine will be prepared for participating farmers to avail of from which samples, and observations are taken in order to compare performance and quality.

Round hay bales will be the primary object of the study, however some participants will also trial haylage and straw.

The bales will be lab-assessed next year for protein, sugar and moisture content, the results of which will form the basis of a comparison study.

It is hoped that the sisal wrapped bales will hold up against their plastic wrapped alternatives, making for an environmentally friendly option which will help farmers save on vet bills and plastic tax.

Field lab researcher for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, Conor Kendrew said:

“One of the strengths of this farmer-led approach is that the farmers are very pragmatically having a go with sisal.

“A successful trial means a strong business case for sisal.”

The field trial aims to expand knowledge and awareness of sisal’s merits with the view to expanding it’s usage on farms.

Sisal is a cactus-like plant grown in South America and Africa with significant eco-friendly capabilities. It was widely used prior to the invention of plastic.

Sisal requires very little assistance to grow. It is relatively easy to administer and use with existing farm machinery and can be safely composted due to it’s biodegradable composition.

The natural fiber has a versatile range of applications.

Traditionally, it was used to make twine, rope and carpets, however it’s usage has evolved in recent years to include a role in paper production, and reinforcement in composites for automobiles, boats and furniture.